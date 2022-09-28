Opinion | The final class act

Carl Peters

Retiring tennis superstars Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be greatly missed because, among other things, they have been excellent examples of the sports adage that form is temporary but class is permanent.

That class not only brought them a whopping combination of 43 Grand Slam titles, but many other accolades on and off the field — and millions of admirers across the globe.

Here in South Africa, the two sporting icons have been seen in an extra special light due to 41-year-old Federer’s mother being from this country and 40-year-old Williams’ role in black empowerment, in addition to their undeniable craft and incredible staying power.

(FILES) This file combination of photos that shows Switzerland’s Roger Federer holding up the Wimbledon Championships trophy after winning each of his eight mens singles titles at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, rom 2003 to 2017.

What’s more is that you don’t get to enjoy so many seasons at the highest level, as they both have, if you don’t have an enormous passion for your game and outstanding discipline.

Williams certainly kept plugging away in a bid to at least equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 singles majors, until Father Time recently reminded her that the body can only do so much.

This is especially so when younger and fitter people are always looking to bring you down to earth while seeking their own fame and glory.

Eventually, she joked the other day that she is now a “stay-at-home mum”.

As a means of context, Australian tennis legend Rennae Stubbs told the media that Williams’ accomplishments, as well as those of her equally-famous sister Venus, look even more impressive when people consider that the two siblings had to overcome lots of “adversity and difficulties” in their careers.

“What they went through early on in their careers was pretty traumatic in some ways,” Stubbs said on the Off The Ball podcast, per Sportskeeda. “You know, they weren’t accepted by the tennis establishment, there was a lot of pushback on them.

“There was basic racism in tennis. What they fought through probably made them great champions because they had to fight for everything … In the end, you know, they have gotten the love that they deserve because they’re both quality people.”

Williams will accept those words easily. Federer, who has had three knee surgeries since 2020, was also forced to reveal last week that his body had told him it was time for him to walk away from the professional game.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41 years old.

I have played more than 1 500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Williams responded that she “always looked up to” him — and the Swiss maestro will be equally aware that his female American counterpart sought to give her best — even after the life-changing experience of bearing a child — because he’s known to be a classy guy.

Both players always appeared to be magnanimous in victory and gracious in defeat — not too many racquet abuse code violations picked up by them down the years, like some other players, particularly one guy from Australia.

With there appearing to be mutual admiration of one another’s grand exploits, Federer is also very likely to remember Williams’ praise on Instagram: “I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest — perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless people — including me — and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer”.

To boot, both of them have even been role models for other evergreen stars such as Lionel Messi (35) and Cristiano Ronaldo (37) of football, Fernando Alonso (41) of motorsport, Duane Vermeulen (36) of rugby, Greg Minnaar (40) of mountain biking and Phil Mickelson (52) of golf.

As Messi said on social media, after Federer’s big announcement, “A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court.”

Moreover, what we have seen beyond their pace, power and precision is that Williams and Federer have been great ambassadors for the sport through their endearing personalities.

Tennis veteran Patrick McEnroe confirmed this the other day by saying Federer had made a classy move to wait until the recent U.S. Open was finished to announce his retirement. That way, the whole focus was on Williams and the U.S. Open.

“And one more thing, Federer must have known about his announcement for a while.

“Yes, he waited until well after the U.S. Open ended before he went public. Class,” McEnroe tweeted. John McEnroe, Patrick’s more famous brother, commented earlier this year that Federer was “the most beautiful player” he had ever seen.

There can be no higher praise than that.

• Carl Peters is sports editor of The Witness.