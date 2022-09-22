Opinion | The parent’s stress when applying to a school

Sharika Regchand

Applying to a school for your child to attend can be daunting and stressful for a parent.

Having grown up in a small town, my parents knew there was only one primary school and one high school for me to attend.

So when they applied to my primary school, it was a given I would be accepted.

And when it came to high school, they did not even have to apply as all the children from my primary school automatically got accepted into the high school.

Academic or sporting performances were not part of the criteria to be accepted. Imagine my shock when it was time for me to apply to a primary school for my child.

Having friends who already had school-going children and listening to them talk about schools, scared me outright.

A friend of mine told me that as soon as her son was born she put him on the waiting “list” for acceptance to a private school.

I always knew I wouldn’t be sending my child to a private school simply because I and my better half both went to public schools and turned out fine. In addition, his three sisters are teachers and so is my brother, all at public schools.

They think very highly of state schools and the curriculum they follow. Knowing what my friend had told me, after my son was born I called public schools to find out if I needed to put my son on the so-called waiting list.

There was only one school that I liked, which is in the area I live in, and so I took my chances and applied to only that school and he was accepted.

The school only goes up to Grade 3. When it came to applying to a school for Grade 4, I also only applied to one school.

That’s because the school I applied to is only a few kilometres away from where I live. I did not want to apply anywhere else, because why should I?

Why should my child have to go to school in another neighbourhood or area when there is a school “around the corner” from me, so to speak?

Anyway, he got accepted into the school and all is well. My stubbornness over the choice of schools stems from the reason I moved into the suburb in the first place — because of the good schools.

This year I had to apply for my child to go to high school. I have applied to just one school, the one nearest my home.

I was informed by that school that I must apply to two more schools. I refuse to do that. Why should I have to drive to a different suburb to take my child to school?

I have been informed that academic results and sporting performance are two of the things this particular high school considers, among others, when deciding whether to accept a pupil. What does that mean?

Does it mean the school does not accept pupils whose grades are bad and who dislike sports? Does it mean the school only accepts the best pupils so that its pass rates are high and it looks good?

Whatever it means, I find it unfair, why should a public school, to be more specific a former model C school, only choose the cream of the crop?

What about the average pupils who are still going to grow up and get into leadership positions, create employment and help shape this country?

Have these schools not heard of Walt Disney, who with only a Grade 8 education and no potential job prospects, founded The Walt Disney Company?

And what about Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin group? throughout his schooling life he achieved poor results.

• Sharika Regchand is the news editor of The Witness.