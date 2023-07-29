Opinion | The Saga of the Chicken dinner

By Stephanie Saville

Picture the scene. I was just 16.

I was desperate to impress the guy, then a rather wild young chap who roared around the neighbourhood on an impressively big motorbike, noisy as hell.

I thought he was simply marvellous. I decided, to win his attentions, I’d invite him to supper and cook the whole lot myself.

The You or Your Family magazine I think, had recently published one of those recipes that trended in the 1980s. It was called Chicken in Ginger Ale.

Don’t judge me. I was 16 and no chef.

ALSO READ | Cost of living: High prices leading to poor nutrition in people

I no longer have the recipe after all my recipe books went missing in a move, but it involved chicken thighs, a packet of white (or was it brown?) onion soup, shrooms, chopped onions and a lot of ginger ale and the obligatory seasoning.

I took all day making it, meticulously browning the chicken pieces first, and following the recipe to a tee. It was then all bunged into a casserole dish and cooked slowly in the oven.

I cooked rice with it, I remember, as obligated by the picture accompanying the recipe. For desert all those years ago, I made the guy a Bar One fridge cake.

This was also a trendy recipe of the times that I think I got off a school friend. I also no longer have that one.

Sickly sweet and pleasingly decadent with the addition of two Bar Ones, the teen me thought it was just the ticket to win this guy’s heart.

I slaved away all day assembling everything. I’d fought off a whole sass of sisters (sass is a good collective noun for this lot, I reckon) who wanted to taste everything, tease me blind at my impending date and interfere at every turn.

The supper

The guy had agreed to come to supper at 7 pm. I’d been blasé about the invitation, making him think this was nothing that special, like this was something I did all the time.

I feigned an air of sophistication I really did not have. I didn’t want to appear over eager. But, I’d laid the table carefully, put out candles and serviettes with flowers in a little vase, had salt and pepper at the ready and shooed my sisters off to bed early.

For me, it was a great occasion, the first time I was entertaining and I was also absolutely petrified I’d botch everything.

He rocked up a little late but I turned a blind eye to this. I swanned around, getting him something to drink (the rest of the ginger ale perhaps?) and then dished up the main course and proudly served it to him. I was starving, having slaved all day to make this happen and I thought it was all delicious.

The rice was stodgy but hey, I hadn’t burned it and that was a win.

Writing this, I remember that I had added peas to the rice which was a very 80’s thing to do.

ALSO READ | Opinion | When my darling car had a little sulk

The casseroled chicken was tender, adequately saucy, and perhaps a bit glutinous, but forgiveably so.

To my great dismay, he had one or two small bites and pushed the rest of the food around his plate while I tucked in. By the time I realised he wasn’t really eating, my plate was almost clean.

“Is everything okay?” I asked.

“Erm, yes,” he replied.

It’s just that I ate the supper my mom cooked before I came and I’m not that hungry anymore.

Erm, what?! I concede that his mother was a brilliant cook. She just had to look at food and it would morph into roast dinners, marvellous meals and delectable deserts.

The aroma of her dinner was clearly too much for him to resist and perhaps he hadn’t told her I was cooking for him and that he didn’t need supper.

I don’t know, and he says he doesn’t remember. I cleared the plates away, surveying the food he’d left. Maybe I’d have more luck with the fridge cake.

But, he had one bite and declared it to be very, very sweet. Of course, it was sweet! That was the whole point of it. I was crushed, harder than the marie biscuits in that pudding.

I confess, the 16 year old me took it to heart, sorely.

It imprinted on my psyche, not in a good way. As a result, I’ve bought up the ginger ale chicken dinner incident repeatedly over the years.

After a recent remembrance and remonstration, and the poor guy’s oft repeated apology offered most sincerely once again, I decided there was only one way to put the matter to rest.

I’d stage a recreation and he’d better enjoy it as if it were dinner at the bloody Ritz.

Re-doing the supper

I had to remember the recipes. For the ginger ale chicken recipe, I substituted plant based strips and it worked out really well.

I’d Googled both recipes to no avail, but kind of remembered the main dish and for the fridge tart, I eventually found a recipe I could easily adapt with the addition of Bar Ones.

It must have been right because it was so sweet my tonsils seemed to recoil as I had a pre-taste of the mixture.

I’m elated to say that whether feigned or genuine, the guy seemed to enjoy every morsel of both courses.

He ate with gusto that was, I believe, not gratuitously staged for my benefit. (I did help in this by forbidding him to eat a morsel all afternoon in anticipation of The Great Restaging.)

I’m happy to say I don’t think I’ll need to bring up the ginger ale chicken saga of the 1980s again. He’ll be pleased.

Ginger

Speaking of ginger.

I’m sure I’ve told you that I rather like a ginger square. The recipe for the one I remember required ginger brandy, but where does one find such a thing? Google is unhelpful in this regard.

Ginger liqueur exists in many bottle stores, but it’s way too sweet to add to ginger ale. I’ve been drinking ginger tea this winter. It’s warming and comforting.

The other day I had a brainwave and placed a ginger teabag into a bottle of plain brandy.

I left it for a week and hey presto! Ginger brandy.

Delicious. If you imbibe, I highly recommend this.

PS. My dear car is back home where she belongs. Whew! Happy, happy me.