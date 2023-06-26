Opinion | The selfish ones

By Shorné Bennie

“Selfish! So selfish!”

I call all the motorists who turn left onto the Chota Motala interchange instead of following the rule of the marking that indicates it is for those who want to turn right and travel toward the CBD.

We all want get home early from a long day at work, safe and sound. But certain selfish drivers deny us that wish.

The other selfish ones are those who wait in the intersection on Church Street and creep through while the robot is red. It’s a Thursday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Two dead in three-truck pile up

I’ve filed my story for the Weekend Witness, and decide it’s time to leave for the day. It is around 4:55pm as I drive towards Chatterton Road.

I think to myself, I will definitely be able to get home just before the sun goes down, traffic is not heavy. I turn the radio on as I get off the offramp from the mall. I’m still anticipating an early arrival at home, but then I see it, halfway down the highway.

What a party-pooper, ‘Oh no’ moment.

Another short-lived attempt to get home before sunset. The flickering red brake lights as motorists put their best clutch-control foot forward.

Traffic jam

Like a large disco-ball stuck between the highway and Chota Motala interchange.

It’s these selfish ones again causing congestion as they create their own lanes, I sigh. Along with this selfishness, we add in load shedding, the unsynchronised robots, robots facing the wrong directions and no traffic officers.

A brilliant recipe that keeps us burning the precious commodities of petrol and diesel.

I wait complainingly, looking around like a bewildered cat, annoyed and a little concerned with my position on the highway.

The trucks travelling down Peter Brown are now swooshing past us and I can feel the car shaking.

Slowly, slowly, trucks and cars begin to stop next to me as the congestion takes longer to ease. More trucks are stopping, more cars are stopping and now even the lanes toward Durban are beginning to stop.

I look at the time, it is 5:25pm.

ALSO READ | N3 Durban bound traffic cleared

The hope of getting home early is long gone. I think of the number of stories that I have covered about the accidents that occur on our roads, especially on Peter Brown, where we write about brake failure and trucks losing their load.

What if the same happens here? We have even carried articles about these selfish motorists, urging them to follow the rules of the road.

What will happen if there is a truck or vehicle that loses control and rams the back of us waiting in these long snaking queues? Whose fault will it be? The trucks, us waiting in this line or the selfish ones? The ones who decide to create a fourth line at the top of the Chota Motala interchange and turn left when the lane has a huge right arrow and even the road curves that way.

Whose fault will it be? To all the selfish road users, will you feel happy that you were not injured or will you feel guilty for turning left and creating that huge congestion? While these thoughts run through my head, I continue to look around as we move at snail’s pace.

Traffic officer

For the first time, (I checked three times as I thought I was imagining) there was a traffic officer! I watch the traffic officer put on her siren and attempt to move through the large red disco ball of flashing car lights and park her vehicle.

She gets out the vehicle and begins to put up her hand so that cars will stop making their own lane to sneak up the lane turning right. The congestion starts clearing up.

We start moving. The motorists start falling in line and I think to myself, this is really wonderful, finally a traffic officer to sort out the selfish ones.

Kudos to her! We were moving again, I was grateful.

No selfish people coming out of nowhere and turning right. For the first time, in all these traffic-spent afternoons, a traffic official was out and I hoped that everyone was going to behave! But alas, as I get to the interchange and the robot turns green, my hope is short-lived.

I cannot move off as the next lot of selfish ones from Church Street do not stop when the robot is red. Rather, they creep and wait in the middle and move along.

This is the cherry on top.

The motorist behind me doesn’t even get impatient. I wait again for green; finally, it’s my turn. Now, for any motorist who is familiar with these selfish ones, knows that it is absolutely important to check at least three times while turning left.

As I am about to turn left into the extreme right lane, from the side of my eye, I see a white Hyundai coming from the illegal lane. I begin to hoot, fearing I’m going to be hit.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to light up the city

The motorist looks at me in horror, not even flinching about what he is doing. He slowly gets behind me in the lane.

No fear for what he did.

No fear for the traffic official. No fear for the lives he is endangering. Nothing! This is every day, every afternoon! Why are we so selfish?

We cannot control the unsynchronised robots and we don’t know who the cruel senseless people are who decide to turn the robots in the wrong direction.

Traffic officials appear like a phenomenon. The least we can do is follow the rules of the road.

Anyone reading this, please take a moment to think about what you are doing before you create an extra lane or turn where you aren’t supposed to.

Think about the next life you are endangering while you selfishly rush along home. Can we all just stop being so selfish?