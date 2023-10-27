Opinion | The seven sins of Busi

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho!

It came to pass that my Busi, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was unceremoniously removed from the Office of the Public Protector (PP) by the combined might of your party, the African National Congress (ANC), and the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

A first for post-apartheid South Africa, witnessing the dismissal of a sitting Chapter Nine head.

I must admit, I was still sitting in a corner, crying myself to sleep, when the news broke that my Busi had joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

ALSO READ | Opinion | End of an error

I surmise that she was always a Red Berets mole, lurking within the hallowed halls of the Office of the Public Protector.

She did all this without the customary domestic worker uniform effigy but with a metaphorical red beret hidden under her legal wig.

I must confess I find myself in a discombobulated state. I’ve stretched out reams of paper, squandered precious data and devoured centimetres of this column’s allowable space, all to champion the cause of my Busi.

You see, I once held her in high esteem as an unapologetic advocate for justice, especially for the underdogs — yes, Guptas included.

I even suggested she consider ditching public office and take up a position as senior counsel for none other than Ace Magashule, the former part-time secretary-general of your revolutionary movement.

My leader, I find myself idling at my writing desk, struggling to find the words that encapsulate the recent whirlwind of events.

There’s an odd synchronicity in the number seven when it comes to my beloved Busi.

According to pundits, she accumulated seven deadly mistakes (sins) in her seven-year tenure, and now she advocates for seven cardinal pillars.

ALSO READ | Letters | Zondo report must lead to action

Firstly, there was the Economic Remedial Action, where her recommendation to amend Section 224 of the Constitution led to a decline in the value of the rand.

A true feat of economic wizardry!

Then came the Failure to Investigate the Gupta Scandal.

Despite the Zondo Commission’s revelations and media reports pointing fingers at key Gupta family members in the Vrede dairy farm scandal, she chose not to investigate.

A master class in selective investigation.

Next up, she had the Misleading Findings against you, my leader.

In her CR17 report, she boldly proclaimed that you had violated the Executive Ethics Code and found that you had “inadvertently” misled Parliament.

A claim that Constitutional Court judges found to be an overreach into the realm of fiction.

Let’s not forget her Inappropriate Reliance on External Sources, particularly the State Security Agency (SSA).

Relying on external parties for the wording of her remedial actions certainly raised questions about her independence.

Ah, Unsubstantiated Conspiracy Claims.

Throughout her impeachment, Busi portrayed herself as a victim of a grand conspiracy with little concrete evidence.

It’s a detective novel in the making.

And then her Refusal to Accept Court Decisions.

When the Constitutional Court invalidated her CR17 report and found that she had tampered with the Executive Ethics Code, Busi chose to go down swinging, showing a remarkable disregard for the judiciary and the rule of law.

Last but not least, the Questionable Appointments and Influence.

Busi’s choices in legal counsel and political advisers left many questioning her judgment and independence.

Her association with Paul Ngobeni, who had uncertain legal standing, added intrigue to her leadership.

But fear not, for in a breathtaking twist of fate, Busi managed to grasp the seven cardinal pillars of the EFF just 24 hours before donning the mantle of “Honourable Advocate”.

A move that spared her the unenviable title of “disgraced former Public Protector”.

Now, as the Legal Practice Council contemplates whether she should face disbarment following the National Assembly’s verdict of incompetence and gross misconduct, I say, “Talk to my hand!”

For I would much rather sit in the corner of Parliament witnessing Busi mesmerise the young MPs with the wisdom she gleaned from her tumultuous tenure of seven years. as she once put it: “I’m a public protector animal.”

Mr President, while the sanctity of the number seven aligns with biblical scriptures, symbolising divine order and fulfilment, my Busi might embody not the virtuous connotations but rather the seven deadly sins or even the seven wicked spirits mentioned in Matthew 12:45.

Who knows, maybe in another magical seven years, we’ll see the grand finale of this political saga.

Till next week, my man.

Send me to the Public Protector House, I need to chat with the spanking new PP Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka again.

Bhekisisa Mncube is more than just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that vividly depict the heart and soul of SA. You can purchase his new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, at www.madeindurban.co.za