Opinion | The shambles that is SA football

Former Bafana Bafana skipper Neil Tovey often likes to say that the task of making South African football much better than it is, particularly the long-troubled national men’s team, does not require rocket science.

Instead, it is simply a case of what you put into a football project is what you get out of it, as with everything else in life.

According to Tovey, there are certainly no shortcuts to success in any human activity, be it football or medicine.

What’s more, the former professional defender and other concerned individuals have pointed out many times that several good examples in the football-loving world could be copied for progress by South Africans, who have seen little improvement in the standard of play in the top domestic league and, as a consequence, at the Bafana Bafana level over the years.

Undeniable evidence of this lingering football problem can be found in the fact that Bafana Bafana has featured in a limited number of World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations finals, in addition to the very modest success of the country at youth international level, since South Africa was readmitted to the international fold during the early 90s when the evil Apartheid system was finally on its death bed.

Like everybody else, Tovey must be very disappointed that he remains the only Bafana Bafana skipper who has experienced the joy of holding the Afcon trophy, back in 1996 when the doyen of South African coaches, Clive Barker, was the famous mentor of the national team.

More recently, there was a further big reminder about the worsening level of competition in the domestic league when another former Kaizer Chiefs star, Jabu Pule, said he had no reason to continue watching the league.

Though Pule received positive and negative reactions to his post on social media, it nevertheless added to the concerns expressed by many down the years about the country’s football.

Pule argued that the super-rich Mamelodi Sundowns was partly to blame for the situation in that the Pretoria-based club has a tendency to buy the bulk of the best players available but ends up keeping many of them on the bench for the simple reason that only 11 players can take the field at any time.

With nobody considered a prophet in their land, and with football known for having a tribal culture from a psychological perspective, Pule was shot down by some people who alleged that his rant stemmed from him having lost his job as a television commentator through his own fault.

They also contended that he should have castigated Sundowns’ main rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates from Johannesburg, for not having done more to close the gap created by Sundowns with the larger sponsorship revenues they are known to enjoy.

But, at the end of the day, Pule simply pointed out the obvious – South African football is nowhere near where it should be.

There is a common belief that it takes 10,000 hours of practice for a person to master anything, and a good coach or mentor certainly helps.

So, that is probably what should be used as a major gauge in trying to rectify the situation.

Granted, there has been some improvement in the area of football development under current SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan, including a very acceptable targeting of the promotion of the game in schools, but the whole process has generally been too slow.

It sometimes makes one wonder why the country bothered to host the 2010 Fifa World Cup, considering that billions of South African taxpayers’ money were used for it.

In contrast, football in the U.S. only went forward from its relative “backwater” status after it hosted the 1994 World Cup.

Since then, we have also seen how countries like France, Spain and England have vastly improved their results in big tournaments as a result of their investments in youth development.

France’s maiden success in the 1998 World Cup on home soil and Spain’s first triumph in South Africa in 2010 was seen as fitting rewards for those countries’ development endeavours over a period of at least two decades, even though they already had well-established leagues in existence.

Likewise, England’s quality of football in its top league and improvement in results in international tournaments at youth and senior levels are also considered to be profits of investments in football education over the past decade.

While some might argue that South Africa should not be compared to those European countries because there’s a big difference in the availability of resources, there are also poorer countries than South Africa that have enjoyed more football success.

This suggests that unless the SA Football Association and Premier Soccer League join more closely together to hasten youth development projects and improve the quality of the domestic league, our football will take even longer to reach maturity.

There may well be other Toveys and Pules along the way who make all the right noises without getting the desired results.

Aluta Continua!