Opinion | The slow wheels of justice

Sharika Regchand

Court cases can take a really long time to start and even longer to complete. In reality, they can take years to reach finality.

This is not anything unusual in South Africa’s justice system, but it needs to change. Justice needs to be meted out timeously so that people regain full faith in the country’s legal system.

When a person is arrested for a serious crime, it can take about a month for the person’s bail application to be heard if the state is opposed to bail. And when there is more than one accused, the bail application can take even longer.

I attended one bail application, involving six accused, that spanned 11 months. That’s almost a year. Throughout that time, the accused were in jail.

After a person is granted or denied bail, trials in the regional and district court do not just start; it can take anything from three months to more than a year for an accused to stand trial.

There are many reasons why this happens, which include either the state or accused not being ready, the magistrate being unavailable, witnesses or the investigating officer being unavailable and someone crucial to the trial being sick.

When cases are ready for trial, they are set down for a period of time. For instance, it can be set down for a day or, in rare cases, for up to a month in the lower courts. Cases normally don’t start and finish consecutively.

There are generally many delays. In the high court, things do move at a faster pace because cases usually get set down for weeks at a time, giving enough time for the bulk of the evidence to be heard. But in these courts too, cases also can take years for there to be a verdict.

Over the past two decades, whenever I interviewed the victim or victims of crime after the verdict, one of the first things they said to me was that the case brought closure for them. They said this whether the accused was found guilty or not.

The implications of cases taking years to reach finality have a huge mental impact on witnesses, victims and the accused themselves.

Duration of cases

During the duration of the case their lives are often put on hold. Cases put stress, anxiety and pressure on most of the people involved, especially on child victims.

They all have to relive traumatic events every time the matter is in court or face ongoing uncertainty regarding the outcome of their cases.

As time passes, it also becomes difficult for witnesses to remember things that can lead to wrongful convictions or acquittals.

The delays in cases also result in an increase in legal costs for the accused and the state. In addition, it is also a waste of everyone’s time, most especially witnesses who have to take a day’s leave or make transport arrangements to be at court at a certain time only to find out that the case is going to be adjourned.

Numerous adjournments also dissuade witnesses from wanting to come to court the next time to testify. They just get fed-up.

Crime happens daily.

Crime on a daily

People get arrested daily and their cases are put on the court rolls, which is added to the existing court rolls which is made up of old cases which have not yet been completed.

The number of magistrates, prosecutors and other personnel do not increase in numbers. They stay the same. There is only so much they can do in a day.

The backlogs lead to long court rolls which lead to further delays in cases being completed. In addition, when cases take a long time to wrap up, it leads to the public losing faith in the justice system. It can also erode the public trust in the courts and the entire legal system.

Delays in cases

Delayed cases also affect the accused. Not all accused are guilty, or are found guilty at the end of their trials.

It’s also not uncommon for an accused to languish in prison for years only to be found not guilty at the end of the trial.

This means years of their lives are lost, time that they will never get back.

These accused can sue the state for millions of rands in damages as a result of their wrongful arrest, prosecution and imprisonment.

A backlog of cases can have far-reaching and serious implications for the justice system and those it serves. It’s crucial for court to take steps to address the backlogs and ensure that cases are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

All involved in cases, from the magistrate to the legal representatives to the prosecutors need to be called to task when cases are not finalised expediently.

There should be laws put in place with timeframes for when cases must start and end and if these are not adhered to there should be consequences.