Opinion | The year is 2050 …

Stephanie Saville

Picture the scene.

The year is 2050.

I’m in my dotage.

My hair is all snow white, my skin soft with fine wrinkles.

My bones are frail, except for those bits that are proudly titanium.

The landscape of the once-pristine hills of the KZN midlands and mountains of the Drakensberg has changed profoundly since the guy and I used to roam there.

It’s interrupted abruptly by massive wind turbines brought in by the Chinese who now run the power system here in our country.

The protest over the aesthetics of them was swiftly silenced by those who realised it was turbines or bust as far as electricity generation was concerned.

Windy corner on Van Reenen’s Pass near Harrismith was a prime site for the turbines and they’ve routed the old N3 highway around it.

But few of us drive anywhere anymore.

We’re taking the high speed trains that the Chinese also brought us.

They’re efficient and run on time.

Those who can, use personal drone-cars, but I’m too old to learn all that now.

It’s marvellous what they can do, really.

We’re governed by a government that’s made up of a multitude of parties.

They never agree on anything and the country would be a complete mess if we weren’t actually governed by a Chinese/Russian coalition behind the scenes.

They let us think we’re in charge, but we’re not really.

Who remembers the Guptas of the wasted years, the Zuma era?

Well, what they did was a mere dress rehearsal for the real thing which has unfolded.

Those of us who have lived this sad history know that as South Africa slipped further into disarray and disrepair, the Russians and Chinese rubbed their hands together, watching and biding their time.

They gave us bailout after bailout and did favour after favour until the debt we owed them was so high there was no way we could ever pay it back.

Then they made their move, making government an offer they couldn’t refuse to balance some of the debt and sort out the things that had been wrecked by our own leaders.

Now, together, they control the power networks, communications, the airports and harbours and the transport sectors.

Oh, they also took a combined 51% in the TV stations.

But, at least there is relative calm in the streets now.

The days of rampant crime and unrest were so difficult until we got some help from the “Rushese” — which is what we refer to them now — to restore law and order.

The Americans weren’t very happy at first, but they’ve kind of got used to it.

There’s some occasional flexing of muscles from both sides but we’ve learned to duck our heads and ride it out.

Russian and Mandarin have been added to the list of official languages.

There are so many immigrants from those countries now that I suppose it makes sense.

Who remembers the summer of 2023?

It stands out clearly for me because we did that military exercise with the Rushese.

It’s a pity we didn’t all protest more about that on reflection.

Remember the heatwave then?

Well, that was nothing compared to what we experience now.

I’ve always said if there is a hell, I’ll end up in it.

I know lots of people agree with me.

Well, hellfire would be a cool respite on days like these.

But, those Chinese are so clever.

They invented a material that is self-cooling.

You wash your clothes, hang them in the sun and the energy from the sun charges the fabric.

I don’t know how they do it.

How I wish I’d had those when I went through hot flushes back in the 2020s!

It’s marvellous what they can do really.

We live in dormitories and bedsits now.

The population explosion was so great that there’s no space in urban areas for homes with lovely gardens like we used to have.

The Chinese suggested we try their one baby per family rule but that never caught on.

The Russians didn’t buy into it either.

The government is still arguing about the interference of the Rushese in our reproductive rights, but it’s been on the table for 10 years and because someone walks out of parliament every session, there’s been no progress on that or any other matter for years.

I saw a little bird the other day.

I hadn’t heard one sing for months and I thought they were all gone.

It made me so happy to see it flying.

“Fly far, little one,” I told it.

I hope it leaves while it can.

The air pollution is so thick with the smoke from all the factories they’ve put up.

Although so much is automated, at least some people have jobs now, is how I keep reassuring myself.

It’s marvellous what they have done with production levels, really.

What does my day look like?

Well, we all wake up at 5 am to piped electronic jingles.

I seldom understand what the head nurse says to me.

I never learnt much Mandarin, but the other residents here and I all speak Zulu or Afrikaans to each other when she’s around.

We know it annoys her, because she has to use the translate button on her medi-monitor.

As we walk through to the hatch to get our breakfast, we go through the medication arch where a fine mist of our appropriate meds are sprayed for us to inhale.

We had to learn to trust this because there are no more tablets anymore.

Those clever Rushese. It all seems to work. I’m still here!

Health care is good, I have to say.

We’re treated by robots that speak to us and diagnose what’s wrong in a flash.

It’s a big plus after that National Heath Insurance disaster we went through.

I hadn’t seen a doctor for years before the Rushese stepped in.

A robot even did my knee replacement last month.

It was strange at first, putting your life in the hands of a robot.

Oh, you can’t call them that anymore by the way.

We have to be careful because it offends them and we don’t want to make them cross …

We all whisper about the time the poor chap in Dormitory D did.

It wasn’t pretty.

I’ve got used to chatting to the ones that look after us.

They can hold up a good conversation.

It’s incredible all the things they know about us — even about our memories and loved ones — and how quickly they read us.

I’ve learned that a fixed smile is the best way to get through the day.

We eat the same breakfast each morning of rice or blinis.

Then we go for our acupuncture sessions with the robots.

We watch a lot of Chinese and Russian television.

They say it’s important for the merging of cultures.

I have learnt a lot about the Russians and Chinese, I must say.

We watch a lot of their soapies and make use of the English subtitles.

They’re a bit stilted and sometimes they don’t translate what the actors say exactly if the broadcasters think it’s too controversial.

Sadly, because of our age, our time outdoors is limited, mainly because of the pollution they say.

For lunch it’s noodles usually and then mostly Strogonoff or Borscht for supper.

We get a nip of vodka each month if we’ve not been troublesome.

I always smuggle mine to a woman I’ve become friendly with down the corridor.

Each time I do, she says: “Amandla!”, and we give each other the old salute, a way of remembering where we come from.

It’s a word we never hear on the radio or TV anymore …

Back to 2023.

Forgive my ramblings please.

Blame it on the heat, blame it on Eskom, blame it on the government or blame it on me.

I really don’t mind.