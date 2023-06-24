Opinion | This flu is not for sissies

By Stephanie Saville

How did I get flu this year?

I never get it!

I pride myself on having the constitution of an ox, and I’m the one who has been preaching the gospel of not letting our guard down against illness this winter at work, spritzing my office in clouds of sanitiser and spraying it on liberally whenever I go past the sanitiser bottle in the passage.

I made sure I got the flu jab.

I take echina at the first twinge of an itchy nose.

I’ve been munching oranges and naartijies, skyfie by succulent skyfie.

ALSO READ | Winter is here — influenza cases are on the rise in adults and children

And yet, here I find myself alternating between the shivers and sweats, mucus playing at snakes and ladders in my sore sinuses and my chest feeling like I finished at least a pack of Cubans last night.

The thermometer registered an elevated temperature, literally for the first time in decades.

(I like to take my temperature. It’s a hangover from when I nursed 100 years ago. The flick of the wrist to shake the mercury down again is great fun, and I’d rather use that one than the digital one we have any day.)

By the way, the guy won’t let me give him the flu jab anymore.

I did it once and he took fright.

I thought I did a pretty good job, and the fact that the injection needle wobbled around was more testament to the hardness of his bicep, than me making it get a speed wobble.

That’s my story and I’m sticking to it

I’m not scared.

I let him give me mine.

Anyway, the guy got the flu first.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 is still around

He must have passed it on to me, and by last Friday I was feeling grim.

I’d drawn the short straw to work the long weekend though, so there was no taking to my bed.

And that was okay, really. Needs must and all the rest.

But let me warn you, if you haven’t had it yet, it’s a pretty damn torrid bug.

Everyone I’ve spoken to who’s succumbed to its ravages agrees that this flu is not for sissies.

I’ve rather stoically managed to work throughout, she said shining her Noddy badge.

Working from home

Working from home allowed me to do so without infecting my co-workers.

On my worst days, I did have to resort to a lunchtime lie down just to rest my tired eyes and to help with the extreme malaise that assailed my body.

As I’m typing this part on Wednesday, a flurry of white tissues around my keyboard, medicated throat sweets, fizzy vitamin tablets and cough mixture completing the montage of a state of sickness on my desk, it occurs to me that Covid-19’s enforced lessons on working from home will have benefits for us all for years to come.

The worst thing about the flu for me is that it removes every modicum of resilience one has.

Is that just me?

I’ve felt sadder than I should about things.

I’ve let stuff get to me.

My stiff upper lip has been reduced to one that threatens to quiver at times.

I’ve wanted to give up at the merest hint of resistance to my will being done.

I’ve not had any energy to cope with relatively minor things like my computer calling halt on proceedings to do long updates, or even the now overwhelming thought of unpacking the dishwasher.

The series we watched became too emotionally fraught and we quickly had to watch a few episodes of the delightfully farcical Dad’s Army to lighten the mood.

ALSO READ | Should I get the flu vaccine? South African experts say yes – here’s why

Even my dreams were pregnant with my inadequacy, and then they haunted my waking hours, where I got annoyed at the thought of my pathetic behaviour in dreamlands.

Oh, everything takes on a dreary veil of greyness and nothing seems quite worthwhile.

The guy and I have been poor company for each other.

Like the blind leading the blind, the sick trying to be good company for the sick simply doesn’t work.

The most we can do is make each other a cup of tea from time to time, and even that’s a mission and a half.

And heaven help my frayed nerves if I don’t get my brew from one of the array of approved mugs in the cupboard.

The others are too ugly, too chunky, too bright orange or too small.

Stories that mess with deadline have been greeted by despair greater than is probably really necessary, to be honest.

The time the kettle takes to boil for my warming ginger tea is worth a deep sigh which brings on a coughing fit.

Then, on my fourth night of being sick, I stand in the shower, my work pretty much wrapped up for the evening.

I contemplate my low mood.

I’m bored of it too. I decide to really appreciate the hot water, the steam working its magic on my tightly spasming lungs.

I smell the soap, lemon-fresh and clean, and use it scrub away my flat mood.

I consciously appreciate the fluffiness of the towel I step into to dry off, and the sheer softness of my well-worn nightie.

My woolly socks are not pretty, but my toes are in warm heaven.

I consciously appreciate every spoon of the butternut soup the children sent us for supper later, each warming mouthful a comfort.

I think of the delicious Tandoor curry my kind sister dropped off for us which heated our tummies and warmed our spirits the night before.

ALSO READ | Pharmacists raise the alarm after increasing number of cases of flu

The familiar rug I pull over my knees in winter while watching telly is elevated to a blanket spun from gold thread, fit for a queen in my newly acquired glass-half-full mode.

By Wednesday, I’m able to go to work.

I’m happy to be here although I’m hiding behind my mask.

By Thursday I’m starting to feel a bit better.

And when the last page is sent on Friday night, I’m really going to chill out.

It’s my weekend off!

Think of me lying on the grass on a rug in the warm winter sun, listening to the chatter of the birds at the bird feeder, all weekend long.

Me time is here.

And I intend to make the most of it.

Don’t call me, I’ll call you.