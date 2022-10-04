Opinion | This is a fight of our lives

Jonathan Erasmus

For over a century, Pietermaritzburg and Durban have battled for bragging rights to the title of best KZN city.

For the capital city, it has always been that it is the capital city, that it is a pretty, historical city, that its residents are educated and cultured, and that it has the best daily provincial newspaper, The Witness.

For Durban, it has the beach and its residents believe the city is slicker, funnier, wealthier and better looking, and not old and stodgy like the town on the hill.

And did I mention Durban has a beach? But it would appear now that the two foes might be in a new race that no one wants to win, and that is the race to being named the city with the most compromised water resources.

The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini said in a statement recently that over 80% of all sewage is bypassing the sewerage system and flowing into the rivers.

Last Tuesday, the front page of not the local daily newspaper reported that many of the beaches were still closed due to high E-coli levels.

One of my pastimes is to go surfing. Many of my peers refuse to get back in the water. I’m not as smart as they are but I do not surf at any beach beyond Battery Beach, once the beachfront to the old SANDF Natal Command.

There is every reason why communities in both Durban and Pietermaritzburg should be bringing criminal charges against their respective municipal managers for their failure to provide clean, potable water and for the high levels of sewage spilling into waterways.

And there is a good reason for this. Last weekend, I did a water test of the Umgeni River near Springfield which is best known for its factory shop warehouses.

The water is putrid. Besides high levels of E-coli, there are various chemicals and other industrial waste being dumped illegally into the river by businesses along the river. Shockingly, this is being done in full view of whoever is watching, and the eThekwini Municipality has been informed multiple times, I am told.

This all runs out towards the Umgeni River mouth at Blue Lagoon, the finish line for the Dus Canoe Race. Most of this waste then drifts towards Umhlanga Rocks, the wealthiest 17km/squared in KwaZulu-Natal.

The nearby Ohlanga River, which is also still suffering from the consequences of the UPL disaster as a direct result of the 2021 July riots, is equally putrid.

Another favourite spot of mine, the Bluff, has been off-limits for a while too, after high levels of human waste were found in the Isipingo River.

In Pietermaritzburg, things are no different, and probably worse. Last week, I obtained water quality tests from the Palmiet River and the Msunduzi River.

At the Palmiet River Cherry Road location, the E-coli count was in excess of sixmillion to every 100ml, while at Mkondeni Spruit it was nearly two million to every 100ml.

Basically, anything over 400 counts per 100ml is considered critical. This is insanely high.

There is precedent for this in the Kgetlengrivier Municipality in North West. A suspended sentence was granted against the municipal manager in December 2020.

I am told the same community is dragging the manager back to court this month to have the suspended

sentence enforced and to seek jail time. I am aware of such a move being discussed in Durban.

Furthermore, there are armies of organisations actively working on cleaning our river systems and better still, there are local businesses that are willing to fund such operations.

Adopt-a-River is one such non-profit organisation. It has been funded by a Durban businessperson to clean up large volumes of waste on the banks of the Umgeni River near Springfield in Durban.

This business owner is not seeking recognition but has, at his cost, made available a number of tipper trucks and a TLB, and 10 or so labourers for the project.

There is also the Litterboom Project. They essentially place a plastic pipe across the water’s surface which stops floating plastic from flowing into the ocean.

The project members then collect the waste and dispose of it appropriately. This is all part of the great civic fightback talking place across the country.

Our national and most provincial local governments may have failed us, but many regular people refuse to give up.

Because for many of us, we are in the fight of our lives — a fight for life — and a fight to protect life for future generations to enjoy.

• Jonathan Erasmus is a researcher and writer for Outa, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.