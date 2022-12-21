Opinion | Thrifting is my thing

Jade Le Roux

I barely go into stores to shop for clothes anymore and my wardrobe is richer for it.

Quite literally, really, when I open its doors and spot the luxe labels blinking back at me.

I don’t mean to brag.

Not in the way you’d expect someone who couldn’t afford to shop at the likes of DKNY or Ralph Lauren to brag about owning more than one item of the coveted brands.

I only brag in the boastful fashion of all women who are cast under the spell of bargains, lured by letters spelling “sale”.

ALSO READ | Landfill down to one TLB

But first, I must admit the source of my wealth, which took a while for even me to come to terms with, let alone broadcast to anyone who complimented my outfit, asking where I got it.

University was my education in the art of thrifting (thrift shopping).

I remember being overwhelmed at the volume of barefooted hippies in the art and drama departments wearing what resembled their grandma’s frocks and cardigans.

I soon learnt these outfits weren’t hand-me-downs.

Can you believe you could shop these looks!

A lot of these “hippies” became my friends.

So, I guess it was just a matter of time before they introduced me to where they shop — down alley ways and off rackety rails at the local Hospice shop.

I’d grown up giving my clothes away when I no longer needed them.

When I did need clothes, I’d buy them, new.

Spending money on old clothes, at first, was simply a class issue.

However, I couldn’t resist re-evaluating and redefining my privilege when I stumbled upon a Valentino silk shirt at a thrift store in Grahamstown, that still has part of my heart, and produced a large portion of my closet over a period of four years, on a tight student budget.

I remember phoning home, wondering how I would break the news that, instead of succumbing to the student-life drinking culture, my new hobby was selling my “new” clothes to buy other people’s old ones.

At least my approach to thrifting was more subtle — my style hadn’t aged 20 years, nor was I dressing like my grandmother, or my mother in the 1980s.

When I went home with 100% wool and cashmere coats, my mother slowly started seeing the light.

I became appalled at the price retailers want me to pay for polyester.

They don’t make things like they used to”, applies to a lot more than clothes, but is especially applicable in the latter category.

Of course, considering the demand for fast fashion, it’s really no surprise.

We can’t keep up with the trends that create an ever-growing market for mass-produced clothing.

Here are some figures I threw at a family member recently, after they suggested doing their Christmas shopping via the newest online fast-fashion retailer that’s devouring consumers’ purses at the cost of our planet.

If I forgo a Christmas present this year, it will be worth saving the 2,7 litres of water and underpaid labour that produces one T-shirt, purchased online, shipped across a continent, worn a few times at best before landing on a landfill heap.

Yes, landfill, where 30% of online fast-fashion purchases reportedly end up.

Referring to a feature The Witness published recently, fast fashion not only accounts for 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions, but the majority of online sale returns become landfill waste simply because it’s too costly and time consuming to resell them.

More than 60% of fabric fibres are synthetic, and made from fossil fuels. When these clothes reach the landfill, they cannot be broken down to decompose.

So essentially, our clothes are as good as the plastic we’re encouraged to recycle.

Slow (sustainable) fashion is now the buzz word having its runway moment.

The solution it offers is not buying into the fast-fashion bargains. Being mindful of where and what garments are made of, and where the fabric is sourced from; or recycling and repurposing old clothes to prolong the fabric’s life.

Fast fashion follows trends, slow fashion is a lifestyle.

There has to be a way to marry the two.

We all want to look stylish, without bearing the burden of contributing to the furnace burning our planet, literally on our backs.

That’s where thrifting has saved me and my fast-growing conscience.

The pandemic not only bore the online shopping obsession that has stuck, but my addiction to online thrifting, or rather, social-media thrifting.

Covid-19

When Covid-19 hit, along with all the journalists, I migrated online, and even social media turned into a market place.

Thrift shops started popping up on my Instagram (IG) feed.

The rest is history.

I like to revel in the irony that what got me hopping onto the new trend of online shopping was buying old clothes.

If I’ve sold you on the game-changing concept of thrifting and you want to know more, you can find me on Instagram, thrifting my budget away.