OPINION | To BEE or not to BEE?

Witness Reporter

Chief Dwasaho! I have the same dreams as Duduzane, uBaba’s favourite son, and your eye candy Andile, he of the Bosasa 500 k fame, if not better.

My President, I am on record as saying I also want to matter or be something big.

I tried my hand once at media consulting, offering government departments some dumbed-down PR advice.

What do I know about PR? I am just an eHabeni village idiot who knows the difference between a noun and a verb.

I can arrange my English sentences according to the dictum of Subject, Verb and Object, and people think I am clever or worth something.

It came as no surprise last week that the ill-named Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business invited me to speak at its business banquet. Melanie Veness, the chamber’s CEO, invited me. Who says no to Mel?

During my consulting sojourn, my leader, I went through a ritual to prove that I was black and still poor.

Every year, I needed a BEE certificate from a white company, costing R1 300 to prove my blackness status.

Furthermore, I needed a yearly visit to SARS to obtain a tax clearance, a piece of paper that proved that I was so poor I didn’t qualify to pay company tax and thus owed none.

Our country is awash with men, not women, needing an unlawful million rand/dollars here or there. I am officially registering a new company named the New Dawn Group of Companies.

After three years of proving my blackness to my government and white folks, I folded my business. But it wasn’t after I had spent 30 days at some KwaZulu-Natal government department and earned a paltry R30 k.

I know now that the MEC in the said department was “unlawfully” making millions a month to acquire a fleet of motor vehicles to fulfil a dream of a Better Life For All, or wasn’t for some. Again, I digress.

Mr President, this week you made a firm commitment that your government remains “as committed as ever to broad-based black economic empowerment”.

Apparently you still want to meet localisation objectives and transform the economy but, “despite our best efforts, [the economy] is still largely controlled by a minority”.

By a minority, you meant white men, but your avowed political decency prevented you from calling it by its first name.

Today, I announce without fanfare that I am rejoining the private sector as a localisation crusader. I want to be the transformation kingpin; a euphemism for BEE fronting on behalf of shady white companies.

Believe me, my leader, there are plenty of them, from Stellenbosch to Musina. Our country is awash with men, not women, needing an unlawful million rand/dollars here or there.

I am officially registering a new company named the New Dawn Group of Companies.

Our core business is ensuring that every white company bidding for a government contract has the requisite B-BBE points per the tender requirements.

If our “black” wealth accumulates faster and there’s a need for a new way to move large amounts of money undetected (money laundering), we will fund some ANC bigwig to become president.

Our vision is to ensure that all willing white-owned companies become B-BBEE level 1 contributors overnight, without tampering with their actual ownership.

This means no white company must do a BEE “free shares” transaction anymore, like they did for one Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa.

My group of companies will, on the eve of finalising the bid, offer every white company a joint venture deal equalling the requirements as specified in the tender and will miraculously inflate the black ownership for the duration of the bidding process.

We will have the capability to do pre-turnover management (fraud) by performing financial statement manipulation.

Once the government has paid within six years or perhaps 30 days, we will focus on balance sheet management Markus Jooste style (allegedly), except that the idea is to remain poor in the eyes of the government.

This is a pay-as-you-go service.

We accept online payments via digital apps or devices. We will soon announce new measures to take cash payments by way of black plastic bags, brown envelopes or through third parties such as filling stations.

All participating company directors must undertake not to own a fleet of vehicles or more than two properties that just attract unnecessary attention.

If our “black” wealth accumulates faster and there’s a need for a new way to move large amounts of money undetected (money laundering), we will fund some ANC bigwig to become president.

His first job in six months, to be exact, will be to shut down the Special Investigating Unit and the Investigative Directorate, and dismantle the Hawks, SARS and NPA. Then, we will be home and dry, uBaba style (allegedly).

Till next week, my man. Send me.

• Bhekisisa Mncube is a storyteller, award-winning columnist and author. His latest book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za