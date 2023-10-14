Opinion | To the many contributors

By Stephanie Saville

Allow me an indulgence please.

I want to use this column to reflect on the contributors who, over many years have helped provide a steady stream of unique and excellent content to this newspaper.

There are way too many to mention by name, but know that if your writing has been published by us ever, it’s because we held that your opinion was valid and worthy to be heard (it doesn’t mean we’ve always agreed with them, though …) or that what you wrote was a great read.

ALSO READ | Opinion | ‘Help our children’

Here are my tributes to just some of the most prolific contributors.

If you’re not mentioned, it’s most likely because space has not allowed it.

Let’s start with Stidy because he’s in the Weekend Witness above my column.

Stidy is the only person I know who’s more punctual than I am.

He calls me at exactly 8 am each Thursday morning. Greenwich sets its time by Stidy, I swear

Our chat is a highlight of my week. I’m a massive fan of his and I admire artistic people with an awe as great as my lack of ability to create art.

Stidy bounces his brilliant ideas off me (we usually toss a few around) and, by 11.30-ish my inbox is graced with his artistic interpretation of what we settled on.

There’s always a sense of great anticipation as I open his mail to be dazzled by what I see.

I’ve also used quite a few written jewels from Stidy’s Eye blog.

The man is as talented with his words as he is with his drawing! Visit https://stidyseye.home.blog/ to see for yourself.

Another highlight in my e-mail inbox is the Friday column by Stalin, aka Bhekisisa Mncube.

Oh, that Bheki! How I love his wit and charm, and how I wish he was closer so we could hang out together more.

The cheek of the man! And the honesty wrapped up in his facetiousness!

All the suggestions he gives to our beleaguered President in his weekly missive display a ballsy (can I say ballsy, subs? Dammit, I’m going to.) confidence and a lofty level of intelligence.

He says all the things we wish we could, doesn’t he?

The massive contribution of Alleyn Diesel deserves enormous applause.

Alleyn has been a stalwart in her pieces, educating, informing and inspiring us, waking up our brains and providing an expert angle on topics which make us think.

The memory of them often lingers long after the piece is read.

She is so generous with her offerings and this has personally been hugely appreciated.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Crises everywhere

Martin Prozesky has presented many arguments on how and why we can be better and why ethical living is so important, especially now.

His pieces bring a sense of peace to me when I read them, and remind me there is hope for good.

Thank you, Martin.

Jonathan Erasmus is the one who inspires readers towards activism and taking back cities and communities which have deteriorated over years of neglect.

How much we need those pep talks and reminders that there is hope if we get involved and contribute.

He speaks his truth to power and tells them it’s not okay to run things in a manner that disadvantages citizens to the point that it does.

A particular favourite of mine, Kavith Harilall, has added a very relatable column on the economics of being an ordinary South African.

Remember his one on “shrinkflation”? Eish.

Christopher Merrett has been a stalwart in writing pertinent pieces about our history, politics, sport and an array of other topics.

He’s taught me a lot as I’ve read his excellent analysis.

His reviews of important books have also been a highlight.

Beginning as our wine correspondent, Conor O’Hagan Ward has headed off that beat into commenting on current affairs.

He’s been a very faithful contributor giving an irreverent twist to Mondays which is just what we need when starting a fresh week.

Thank you, Conor, even if I do miss the latest trends in wine coming from you.

Well-respected Professor Nicola Jones deserves a deep bow for her astute remarks on the world around us written with her wonderfully irreverent slant.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Adventures in Wonderland

Also, a huge thank you to Cathy Buckle whose insight into the troubled Zimbabwe has highlighted why we cannot forget our neighbours.

She also, in a very soulful way, reminds us of the innate beauty and goodness in her country.

Former editor Yves Vanderhaeghen has taken us on a journey into fascinating research through his writing for Jive Media.

Thanks a million, Yves.

We’ve really enjoyed these in-depth pieces.

I can let you into a secret that there’s a treat waiting in the queue for readers in the form of a piece by Chris Ellis who has given us so many brilliantly fun pieces.

Ah, how welcome a glimpse of the lighter side is in this industry.

I can’t move on without paying tribute to the writers who inspire and teach us about the natural world, sharing their knowledge and insight.

The legendary Dr Jason Londt, I salute you for everything I’ve learned by reading your columns (and your excellent book, Suburban Wildlife in KZN).

Sally Johnson has been a stalwart with her soothing pieces on our garden birds and other delightful interlopers, a bit of Zen among the chaos of the world.

The author of My Green Home, Bernard Preston, has methodically taught us how to get off the grid and enjoy nutritious offerings from our gardens.

ALSO READ | Concrete Jungle | Super snails and slugs

He’s inspired me to make some profound changes in the way we use power and water at home, and made me realise that growing stuff ourselves can be really beneficial.

Racing fundi Andrew Harrison has been a stalwart, guiding punters all the way. Thanks, Drew!

Turning to the letter writers, and there are way too many to mention them all, Mohammed Saeed is always quick off the mark on topical issues.

Anthony Timms, your letters are profuse and you always have something relevant to add to the debates that rage on around our news stories and current affairs.

Women letter writers, you are too few and far between!

If we don’t say what we think, people won’t know.

Express your opinions, praise or righteous indignation on our letters’ pages please.

Mary Kleinenberg and others, thank you for your intelligent contributions in this regard.

Please write to letters@witness.co.za to have your say.

What you may not know is that many of our columnists write for us simply for the love of what they do. They aren’t paid.

It’s especially important to thank them properly. Hats off to them all, those mentioned and those whose tributes I couldn’t squeeze in here.

I really appreciate the time and effort you all put in. Siyabonga kakhulu.

Meanwhile, I’ve heard the Piet my Vrou in the distance, so that’s the annual sign. (Bake your cake, bake your cake!).

I’ve soaked my fruit and today I’m making my Christmas cake.

Hold thumbs it turns out well?

• Stephanie Saville is editor of The Witness.