Opinion | Truisms of life

By Stephanie Saville

W e all take valuable lessons from the jobs we do.

I’m sure you could write this column in a trice about what you’ve learned about life from the occupation you have.

For instance, a gardener will tell you that you reap what you sow, fertilise and water, provided the birds, hail, vervets, worms, grasshoppers and white ants show you some mercy.

A GP will perhaps learn to live life to the full, for obvious reasons.

The lessons I’ve learnt as a journalist are many.

They’re not profound, but they are truisms that I carry around with me.

One learns quickly in this job that bad things happen to good people, all the time.

It doesn’t matter how prominent a person is, how inspiring they are, how rich they are or how much value they bring to society — in a sweep of the hand of fate, they can be gone or their life changed forever.

Another is that there are no get- rich-quick schemes.

Distrust anyone who tells you anything to the contrary.

It’s bound to end in a depleted bank balance and you’ll have nothing to show for it.

Safety tips

Change your passwords often and be wise to those who seek to con you into giving up your bank details, pin codes and ID numbers.

Guard your personal information jealously.

Be stingy with your trust in people who want it, no matter how believable they seem.

Remember that you never really know people.

Confidence tricksters are waiting to pounce on intelligent people like you and me.

Don’t think only the dumb are taken in by these professional liars.

It’s often in our nature to be trusting.

They prey on that.

The saying: “a fool and his money are easily parted”, no longer holds water.

We’re all at risk.

Also, the thought that you never really know people, plays into stories about teachers or pastors — perhaps religious and upright — sexually assaulting their congregants or stealing from their churches.

It happens all the time.

You can’t judge a book by its cover.

Appearances are deceiving.

The amount of people I would have sworn were clean and who ended up being dirty, and vice versa, has astounded me.

Never, ever let a stranger hold your baby, or mind your young child.

We’ve done way too many stories of “kind women” helping mothers by holding their baby while they go into a shop, or to the toilet.

Don’t give in to road rage.

On the road

Smile and sing a happy song in your head, rather. Let that rude person cut in front of you.

Let them do what the hell they like, but don’t get involved in a fight over a traffic incident no matter how much your blood boils.

No good ever comes of it.

Always travel in the left lane, and pass on the right.

Especially when there is no centre median.

That split-second chance you give yourself could save your life.

Rules of the road are ignored at your, and your fellow drivers’, peril.

Don’t leave your doors unlocked while the dogs are having their last pee at night.

Don’t leave unattended doors unlocked ever.

It’s just not worth the risk anymore.

The police can’t respond in time to help you if you have a problem.

You may not even get through to them.

If you can pay for a security company, get one.

Then invest in layers of security as you can afford them.

Humanity has not learned humanity over the ages.

We’re still very primitive in many senses.

Political will to right the wrongs does exist but it is evident in way too few people to make a decent impression and it does not filter down to ground-roots level.

Some problems simply have no pragmatic, implementable solutions — load shedding, construction mafia, stealing of infrastructure, gender- based violence, extreme poverty, for example, are going nowhere.

Every woman should try to build up a nest egg her partner doesn’t know about to be used if they ever need to flee their home.

As I said, you never really know people.

There are different rules for different people.

If you belong to elite circles, chances are you can get away with much more.

The higher you fly, the harder you will fall.

Think Hansie Cronje, Marcus Jooste, the Gupta brothers.

Hero to zero exists.

If you want to take sexy photos of yourself — and please rather don’t — be prepared for the consequences of them landing in the wrong hands.

Bad pennies keep showing up.

Suspended and fired one day, hired and promoted in a different department the next.

Yes, politics is the arena where they mainly do the rounds.

You do not want to go to prison.

It’s your worst nightmare.

Obey the law

Obey the law or face the consequences.

People do stupid, and terrible, things for the sake of love.

There’s a thin line between love and hate.

Corruption is ingrained so deeply it’s like a tattoo on the shamed face of this country.

And too many people still think it’s okay to dip their hands into the public purse.

Be careful what you post on social media in a fit of pique.

It will come back and bite you.

People prefer telling stories about bad news but want to hear stories of good news.

Money really does not buy happiness.

The more you have, the more you want.

Men are much richer than women.

Rather don’t argue with a conspiracy theorist, or a drunk person.

There ain’t no reason there.

And here’s the one I love the most.

Heroes walk among us.

Think Imtiaz Sooliman, the dedicated paramedics, security teams, search and rescue superstars, and dedicated police in our cities.

And there are the CPFs that are active and the civic organisations that are working hard to make a difference every day in our country.

Think of the many charity organisations and the thousands of volunteers who drive them.

The teachers who go the extra mile, the nurses who uphold the tenets of their profession, the medical staff who save lives and have real compassion.

This week somewhere I read that the opposite of a trigger could be called a glimmer.

I think a glimmer could be a fleeting moment of profound happiness, appreciation, kindness — received or offered — or just calm.

It encompassed another important thing about being a journalist.

We have to look for the glimmers to stay sane.

They are there.

I wish you your best glimmers, in abundance, this weekend.