Opinion | UDF steers mass politics in Pietermaritzburg

By Yunus Carrim

The late 1960s emergence of the Black Consciousness movement, 1971 revival of the NIC (Natal Indian Congress), 1973 Durban strikes and 1976 students uprising opened up space for the revival of mass politics.

In several parts of the country, progressive civic and community organisations began to emerge from the late 1970s.

In Pietermaritzburg student and civic organisations became more prominent. Even the in the Indian and Coloured communities, there were rates and cost of bread campaigns and students participate in the 1980 school boycotts.

So, before the UDF was launched in August 1983, there was already a Committee of Concern that included several organisations. This structure then functioned as a UDF coordinating committee for Pietermaritzburg.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi condemns fraudulent land sales

The UDF was headed by Rev Simon Gqubule, Dr Khoza Mgojo, A S Chetty and Professor Colin Gardner. In time Chetty, the NIC Pietermaritzburg branch chairperson, became its chairperson. Skhumbuzo Ngwenya and Martin Wittenberg served as secretaries.

The UDF came alive in Pietermaritzburg with the massive, slick, anti-tricameral elections campaign in 1984. Two days before the elections, Alan Boesak delivered an electrifying speech calling for a boycott of the sham elections at the Lotus Hall to a huge audience that spilled over into the Temple Hall next door. The campaign was a huge success with very low percentage turnouts.

This was followed by the highly successful campaign to boycott elections to the toothless local government councils in the African townships.

ALSO READ | Tensions escalate as KZN ANCWL top brass refuses to vacate office

The 1985 formation of Cosatu gave greater confidence to workers. UDF activists participated in the organising committees of the Sarmcol, Simba, OK Bazaars and other strikes to mobilise community support.

There were also huge Cosatu-organised demonstrations in support of May Day as a holiday.

In 1986 a state of emergency was imposed and many of us were detained and others were on the run from the security police. This hobbled the UDF – but its activities continued episodically.

In 1987, horrific violence broke out between Inkatha and UDF supporters. The Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Commerce facilitated peace talks.

The violence got so bad that the police released Ngwenya and Wittenberg from detention and allowed Chetty to participate in the talks. The on-off violence continued until shortly after 1994.

ALSO READ | Lotz: Msunduzi decides not to act

Over the years, many organisations joined the UDF – some were there constantly, others only for specific campaigns. The UDF’s great strength was that it accepted all types of organisations that opposed apartheid and broadly agreed with the ideals of the Freedom Charter. These organisations would retain their identities and work within a broad framework.

While the UDF was firm in principle and consistent in strategy, it was flexible in tactics. And it recognised the need for different approaches in different conditions in different parts of the country and among different communities. For example, the increasing radicalism in African communities meant a different approach from that in the more conservative Indian, “Coloured” and White communities.

Among the Indian and “Coloured” communities we recognised that if we were to mobilise effectively we would have to first focus on “bread and butter” issues – rents, water, electricity, rates, housing and other issues.

ALSO READ | ‘We want our money,’ pensioners tell Msunduzi

These issues were in themselves necessary to mobilise around, but they also served to make these communities aware that they needed to be able to elect their own councillors who would have the same power as White councillors. This meant non-racial democratic local government – which meant democracy in the country as a whole.

From the late 1970s, the ratepayers’ and residents’ associations in these communities, under the leadership of the Pietermaritzburg Combined Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association, became more active.

In October 1989 about 10 000 people marched to the City Hall against the inequitable property rates and the council was forced to give homeowners in the former Indian and “Coloured” areas rebates.

The UDF had many internal problems, including several weak campaigns and infighting, but it played a major role in overthrowing apartheid and creating the space for the ANC to win the 1994 elections.

Of course, the context is different now, but there are many valuable lessons we can draw on to deal with the country’s challenges. To move forward effectively, especially in times of crisis, we also have to look back.