Opinion | Ups and downs of friendship

By Nompilo Kunene

Making and maintaining friendships is a challenge for many people, but I think it’s especially difficult for working women.

With the demands of a career, family and personal responsibilities, finding the time and energy to socialise can feel like an insurmountable task.

It’s no wonder that many women feel lonely and isolated despite being surrounded by people.

ALSO READ | Women lead the way at UKZN graduation

One of the biggest obstacles to making friends as a working woman is simply not having enough time.

When you’re juggling a job, household chores and possibly caring for children or other family members, there may be very little room in your schedule for social activities.

Even when you do manage to carve out some free time, you may feel too exhausted to make the effort to connect with others.

Another issue that can make it hard to make and maintain friendships is trust.

Unfortunately, some people can be untrustworthy or even actively harmful to their friends.

ALSO READ | Letters | Life skills are vital for pupils

It can be tough to know who to let into your inner circle when you don’t have a lot of time and energy to devote to nurturing those relationships.

But one cannot deny that having a close friend, or the process of befriending someone new, can be beautiful.

Personally, I don’t have many friends.

I can literally count all of them on one hand, and I definitely don’t have a best friend.

Plus, when I got married a few years ago, I was told that my husband is now my best friend, and so far, I can’t complain shame, the poor guy has been great.

My younger sister, she’s 26, has a squad of friends, some from primary school, a bigger group from high school, varsity, and she has at least one friend to show for every place she has worked at.

I think it’s beautiful to see how she has managed to keep all these friendships alive.

My other sister, she’s 14, was recently telling me how she had to cut off her “toxic” childhood best friend.

They had been friends since they were five-years-old.

She started high school this year and said she intends to keep her circle as tight as possible, and said if she sees signs of any red flags, she’s gone, and would rather have no friends than toxic friends.

I relate to her more.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Multiple-choice questions

I’ve had my fair share of friendship heartaches and being betrayed by friends.

And I believe that some friendships are not meant to last forever, some relationships are a phase and their core purpose is to teach you important life lessons.

But I do sometimes find myself yearning for those close friendships between women.

I’m sure it’s great to have that one person, who’s not your spouse, sibling or mother, who you can call to tell them about an insanely silly encounter.

It’s always so beautiful and heart-warming to see such relationships.

But putting yourself out there to make new friends as an adult is almost as daunting as opening yourself up for a romantic relationship, and I don’t even want to start talking about the effort it takes to maintain friendships, it’s a lot.

I honestly envy how easy it is for young children to make friends.

But I guess it’s easier for them because of their natural openness, the abundance of social opportunities available to them, their lack of biases, and their relative lack of emotional baggage.

They haven’t experienced the same level of disappointment, betrayal or hurt that can lead adults to being guarded or hesitant when it comes to forming new relationships.

This makes them more open and trusting, which can make it easier for them to form close friendships.

Despite these challenges, having friends is still incredibly important for our mental health and wellbeing.

ALSO READ | Opinion | Demarcation battles

My advice, if you have close friendships, cherish them as they don’t come by easily and most of us only dream of such, but if you find yourself in a stressful, exhausting and toxic friendship, don’t hesitate to cut that cord, as you would in a romantic relationship.

Also, don’t force relations — friendships should be effortless and stress-free.

It’s better to have no friends than to have friends who hurt you. Having friends is a choice, not a requirement.

• Nompilo Kunene is the digital editor of The Witness.