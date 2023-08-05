Opinion | We all need to decompress

By Stephanie Saville

T here’s a buzz word which has been around for many years but I only really engaged with it properly in the last few weeks.

It’s decompression.

I first came across it, not in relation to human behaviour but to traumatised animals.

In a meeting I came out of on Tuesday morning, I was told by a member of my team that Facebook is now only for “aunties”.

I giggled.

I am a proud aunty to many nieces and nephews.

I’m still on Facebook and it’s still my go-to social-media app when I have time for mindless scrolling.

Obviously, the algorithms have detected that I’m not averse to watching clips of animals being happy, and often these have survived some kind of terrible trauma.

Often a rescued animal will sit in a corner with its back to its rescuers and not respond to any attempts to make friends.

They’re decompressing, we’re told.

And it’s fine because the videos usually end with it running around in their new home with a grin on their faces in the case of dogs or purring, snuggling their new owners in their beds in the case of cats.

Warm and fuzzy.

Lovely.

(But still screen time, she frowned as she wrote this.)

It reminds me of our dogs, all long gone now, that we adopted over the years from our local SPCA.

Most of them would come home with us, hide behind the couch for a few hours, then slowly venture out, sniffing and curious about the new place they found themselves in.

But then there was Muffin.

Muffin was chosen to be a companion for Mischief after our beloved Lady died.

(Oh, how I had adored that dog. She’d belonged to an elderly woman who’d died so was left at the SPCA.

We bonded deeply.

My grief felt insurmountable at the time, and as I write this, decades later, my throat feels like it has become thick and I have to pull myself together.

I’m at work.)

When we realised Mischief was moping for a doggy friend, we went to the SPCA with a very specific brief.

We needed a dog that would be smaller in stature than the bossy toy pom cross, one he could be dominant to, because we adored him and he got there first.

The new dog also had to be gentle so they didn’t hurt him.

Muffin fitted our strict specifications.

She was pretty and gentle and a little timid when we found her in her kennel.

She duly came home with us from the SPCA, having just been spayed, and her personality changed completely from the sweet dog we’d seen in the kennel.

Ignoring the dog basket we’d made up for her inside, she headed straight out into a dusty corner of the garden.

She must have been sore and feeling very scared in a strange place.

Any attempts to soothe her were ignored.

She blanked us out completely.

She refused to come into the house, but ate with a voracious appetite to the point I was worried she’d burst her stitches.

She gobbled both her food and Mischief’s in moments and would return to that dusty spot in the garden, sleeping outside in the cold rather than coming in.

This went on for days and days.

She bared her teeth at Mischief each time he made an approach.

Just as I was beginning to wonder if we’d made the right decision, she slowly began to take notice of us, and allowed us to pet her.

It took a few more days for her to give Mischief the time of day and then she was happily at home.

We adored her.

(Self-conscious note to reader.

Please don’t judge us for our dogs’ names.

We didn’t change their names from the ones given to them at the SPCA.

I don’t know why.

Now I would have named them much more sophisticated names after planets, constellations, Roman gods or significant literary characters.

Heathcliffe, stop yapping so much, etc.)

Back to Muffin being antisocial.

I guess, if the Facebook aunties are correct, she was decompressing.

And who can blame her.

She was surrendered to the SPCA because her owners couldn’t afford to keep her.

We later found she was covered with mange and had to have treatment for that as well.

The point of all this is that we too have moments when we need to decompress and I’ve realised that a lot of what I am drawn to do in my spare time is, I suppose, mini-decompression.

I came across some tips on decompression on www.mhpcolorado.org and thought I’d share them.

Here’s what they recommend —Deep breathing.

Do it slowly, deeply and take time over it.

That’s what I missed most about stopping smoking all those years ago.

The deep breathing of drawing on a cigarette is what relaxes you, not the nicotine, I think.

Talk it out — This is fine, but try not to bring down the other person as you do it unless, of course, it’s a big thing and you need proper decompressing.

Moaning about the state of the country, the traffic, loadshedding and the price of eggs constantly perhaps doesn’t count.

We need to be mindful of not just whingeing.

I think many of us, me too, are guilty of this.

I don’t think it’s helpful.

Exercise — It works.

Do it!

I know I don’t do it enough.

Get outdoors — “A soft reset is something we all need, and nature is always happy to oblige,” says mhpcolorado.org

While I was off recently, we took leisurely walks at both the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg and our own National Botanical Gardens here.

So, so, so good for the soul.

A chair in the winter sun in the garden if you can, works equally well.

(Get that vitamin D in.

Just because Covid-19 isn’t currently ravaging us, doesn’t mean we don’t still need it.)

Meditate — Erm.

I have yet to do this properly.

I need to learn it.

Can I really learn to quiet my mind?

Take a day off — You know you deserve it.

Read. — Every single day.

Make your children get into the habit of it.

Escape this world and its cares and get into the skin of someone else between the pages of a good book.

Disconnect. — Switch it off.

The laptop, TV, the phone, the tablet.

Leave it off for a day.

Tell them I said you can.

Take a nap — mhpcolorado.org says, and I concur.

“No explanation needed.”

Come 1 pm today, I’ll be on the bed with my sleep mask on.

Don’t call me.

You should be napping too.

• Stephanie saville is the editor of The Witness.