Opinion | We must act

By Jonathan Erasmus

Intermittent water supply, sewage spills, industrial pollution and large volumes of litter in our river systems have become such a common occurrence so much so that we now plan and live around this outrageous situation.

I often grapple with the reality in which we exist.

I question how we got here, why are we in this state of disorder and what is the outlook.

The simple answers are, we got here because we have a governance failure in government; we are in this state of disorder because disorder only thrives when there is no consequence for governance failure and; the outlook is that we as civil society have little to no option but to step in if we want to see change.

Just like every homeowner, I have invested a substantial sum of capital into my family property for two key reasons – it is a place for my family to live and feel safe and it is an asset that should I intend to, I can sell for a profit in the future.

But if there is no water, leaking sewage and collapsing infrastructure around me, my property, especially in a city environment, becomes effectively worthless in the short to medium term outlook.

While the conditions were different, this is the situation many retirees who lived in Hillbrow, Johannesburg and Albert Park and Point Rd in Durban in the late 1990s, early 2000s found themselves in.

As buildings became hijacked and drugs, prostitution and widespread crime took root, they could not sell their largest asset and move at a time they were at their most vulnerable.

They were trapped in an eternal swirl of chaos. They owned a piece of hell. But now instead of this being a geographically problem, the feeling of being trapped with nowhere to go has manifested across the country.

The Rode’s State of the Property Market Report for Q1 2023

The Rode’s State of the Property Market Report for Q1 2023 released in April said in real terms, housing prices continue to decline at a sharp rate.

The economy is clearly a major part of this decline.

However, we often talk about the environment, both built and natural, and the economy as separate events yet they are inseparable.

We need clean, reliable potable water and safe, efficient sanitation to positively affect households and businesses; we need clean rivers, green belts and unpolluted beaches to drive tourism and business and; working all together these elements drive investment, growth and economic activity and yes; the value of property.

However if we do not intervene as citizens and take a stand against the rot that we have become so accustomed to see, we too will own portions of land in hell that we cannot sell. We will all be poorer and extremely unhappy.

As citizens we need to demand that action is taken.

That may sound like hollow sentence devoid of the actual realities we all face. Because, even when communities act, there seldom, if ever feels like there are consequences.

eThekwini municipality

Let us use the example of eThekwini. I am aware of two criminal cases successfully opened in 2022 against city officials over uncontrolled sewage pollution.

Both matters are with the Green Scorpions. Meanwhile, there are over a dozen environmental directives issued against the city by the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, which the city has ignored.

Meanwhile, the city continues to blame the April 2022 floods when the data clearly states that the collapse in waste water treatment works, including the Point and the Umbilo River, was evident in 2020.

Yet no one has been charged, disciplined or suspended. There has been no political consequence within the governing ANC-led coalition.

Fortunately, there are organisations fighting back with the most recent being a group of water enthusiasts who surf, paddle, swim and fish.

These are Durban residents with everything to lose if the collapse occurs. I have volunteered my time to help. I feel I must. I spend hours of every month in the warm Indian Ocean.

The ocean’s health is fundamental to my well-being and success.

Save our Rivers and Sea from Sewage

This non-profit, Save our Rivers and Sea from Sewage (SORS-FS), after months of behind the scenes work, will soon be in a position to release its independently commissioned report into one of eThekwini Municipality’s biggest sewage pollution sources.

These everyday people have raised over R100,000 to take the fight to the city. They simply do not want to roll over and be trodden on any further.

The report on which they are working is intended to focus on the city’s biggest polluting waste water treatment works, known as the Northern Works, along the Umgeni.

Their objective is simple – finalise the report and get it court ready, make the report public, engage with the city to find a solution, report the city to various enforcement agencies and if the city or enforcement agencies fail to act – drag the city to court and get a court order demanding the treatment works is repaired with severe consequences, such as prison time, being made part of that order.

We should all be tired of rolling over and accepting mediocracy and ineptitude.

We need to fight back.

There is simply too much at stake to do nothing.