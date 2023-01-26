Opinion | What now, matriculants?

Janice Whitelaw

The matric results have been released and there are thousands of matriculants who are undecided about what they are going to do next.

I’ve spoken to a mother who told me her daughter wanted to study either nursing or teaching, and I’ve spoken to a grandmother of another matriculant who said she advised her granddaughter to study teaching, while the child’s mother suggested she study law.

The matriculant herself does not know what she wants to do.

While matriculants need guidance on choosing their careers, it is important for them to ultimately choose to do something that aligns with their passions and interests to ensure that they are fulfilled in their chosen careers.

It's also important for matriculants to research carefully and consider all their options before they make a choice.

They need to figure out where their strengths and interests lie, if they don’t already know.

Throughout my career as a journalist I have come across numerous journalism interns and even reporters who were clueless about what journalism entails.

They did not want to do the hard work that journalism entails, yet they spent three years or more studying towards a qualification in journalism.

I’ve come across teachers, police officers, nurses and others who are unhappy in their jobs.

This often shows in the work they do.

And I ask myself, why did they get into those jobs in the first place?

And why don’t they just resign and find something that will make them happier?

What we end up with is too many people in jobs they hate but they do them because they can’t think of something better to do, or didn’t get the jobs they really wanted.

It is important for matriculants to get into fields they’ve researched properly and make decisions that are not based on television programmes and movies because careers are glamourised on television.

Before I had set foot inside a courtroom, I imagined our courts to be as exciting as in the American television series I had watched.

I was shocked to learn that the reality is completely different.

It’s actually rather boring, in my opinion.

Matriculants, our future leaders, need to start making sound decisions from now on.

It is only when people do what they really want to do that we can break the cycle of miserable people in the wrong jobs.

Matriculants need to also consider the job market and salaries in their chosen fields.

They need to have their eyes wide open and not find out later that the salaries in their chosen fields are poor and unlikely to improve.

It’s also important for them to remember that their career path is not set in stone.

They may change their mind, or their interests may change in the future, which is fine.

Parents should not pressurise their children into studying what they, the parents, want them to study.

They should let their children make their choices independently. Parents should be supportive and guide their children and not be dictators.

Most children want to make their parents proud and want to live up to their expectations, so naturally, many will be persuaded to do what their parents think is best for them.

This is wrong because it hampers the true potential of the child and can affect them physiologically.

If matriculants are really uncertain about what to do, they could perhaps take a gap year to research what fields appeal to them.

They should also look at their hobbies and interests, and how they can pursue careers out of what brings them joy.

Studying is expensive and it does not make sense to enrol for a course and waste money while discovering what it is that you want to do.

Matriculants can also do volunteer work in fields they want to pursue to get real life experience.