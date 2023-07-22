Opinion | When my darling car had a little sulk

By Stephanie Saville

It was my precious last day of leave. We’d had a perfectly superb time in the days I’d been off.

We’d been up to Joburg to see the kids, and on this visit experienced some of the best that Jozi has to offer.

Back home we’d gardened, I’d started my roughly illustrated (very roughly illustrated …) nature journal, we’d relaxed, slept in late, had wonderful walks and generally taken advantage of the fabulous winter sun.

Tuesday came and I began my morning with four loads of washing to beat the approaching cold front.

That hung up, I finished pruning the last of the roses — a job I’d started on Monday, egged on by Chris Ellis’s brilliant column in last week’s Weekend Witness.

(Thanks Doc!)

I nursed my rose-thorn impalement wounds, the numerous scratches to my legs, fished a thorn or three out of my hands and suddenly had a brainwave.

This being my last day of leave, I deserved a treat, preferably in the winter sun, and seeing as it was nearing lunchtime, I yelled to the guy to come in from the garden where he’d been trimming lanky shrubs.

I explained my predicament.

If we stayed home, I’d likely be doing some more domestic chores and dammit, I deserved a treat in the form of an indulgent lunch before going back down the mine as it were on Wednesday.

His rubber arm duly twisted, he agreed on the double.

We’d booked his car in for a service to attend to a niggling thing and so I offered my car for the trip.

Age is relative isn’t it?

She’s by no means old.

Let’s just say, if she were human she’d be past the age of consent.

But, she’s light on petrol and this counts, especially as we were leaving the city limits for a trip up the hill to a favourite, rather posh venue.

For me to be driving a smart car, would be such a cliché, wouldn’t it, and I am pleased to say I don’t suffer from one-up-woman-ship in the car department.

Oh, my darling car went like a bomb up the hill.

She flew up Old Howick Road, whizzed her way along the windy roads, bravely tackled the bumps and humps and arrived at our destination effortlessly, pulling in smoothly next to a beautiful Audi Q7.

We climbed out, found a suitably sunny table at the rather larney place, and settled down to have lunch.

We took our time.

We were seated near the tables of other people we knew, so we chatted here and there, this way and that, laughing and having a marvellously mellow afternoon.

Having dined to our full, and paid our bill, we walked back to my trusty girl to start homewards.

In the meanwhile, a smart Q3 had pulled in on the other side of her.

My girl looked sweet there, dwarfed by the luxury cars flanking her.

I still think she’s a lovely-looking car.

I’ve loved her from the moment I set eyes on her in a dealership in Pinetown years ago.

Driving her home was the best feeling ever, and I’ve never lost my great affection for her.

She may not be big, newfangled or fashionable, but she’s zippy, she doesn’t guzzle petrol and after all this time, it’s as if we’re really, really good friends.

She knows my route to work instinctively and we move as one getting around the city.

Well, the guy hopped in the driver’s seat — I trust him to drive her — and turned the key.

She said no, digging her heels in.

He tried a few times, and I began to get a bit shy.

People still dining would hear the whining whirr of the key trying in vain to turn the engine.

“Let me try,” I said, climbing over the seat as he got out.

I put her into the starting position she likes best (in reverse, with the clutch in) and tried again.

No luck.

Gulp.

The battery was fine and she had lots of petrol, so it wasn’t that.

I was starting to worry.

I tried a few times more but didn’t want to flood her.

The guy had a look under the bonnet, but found nothing amiss.

I’ve been a member of the AA (the automobile association) for many years.

I’ve never once used its services.

I whipped out my card and called the number displayed, urging them to hurry.

The mechanic paramedic was duly despatched and when he arrived did some perfunctory checks and declared she needed to be towed to a garage.

My heart sank.

When he left, I tried to start her over and over, not believing the car-ambulance would really be needed.

I did the things she likes, like changing through the gears in sequence, turning the wheel this way and that, and making encouraging noises.

Nothing worked.

I was dejected and worried.

Here was my problem.

The Audi occupants, all in one jovial party, were still having lunch.

It seemed they were in no hurry.

The tow truck would need access to my car and wouldn’t be able to hitch it up in the confined space she was wedged in.

I was too overcome with mortification to ask them to hurry up and leave.

They took their time, agonisingly slow, oblivious to my building angst.

Fortunately, the tow truck took a good long time to arrive (the poor man got a bit lost) and the Audi brigade had eventually said their long goodbyes and left.

My relief as they pulled away was massive.

As it turns out, the car park was empty by the time the tow truck/car ambulance behemoth arrived.

Another tortuous period ensued for me as they loaded my darling up, strapped her in and drove off with her — like an elderly woman strapped into a wheelchair — to the service station.

As I write this she’s still not home.

Apparently, she needs a new petrol pump and she’s getting a good service at the same time.

With shame, I realised that she had not been serviced since before Covid-19.

Where does time go?

The guy said that the mechanic said he couldn’t believe how little mileage she’s done since then, though.

I told the guy to tell the car doc that she’s done a similar thing before when she’s not been driven for a while, but she’s always eventually started.

I swear this episode was a little sulk because she was left behind while we went to Joburg.

“Tell him,” I urged the guy.

But he declined to relay the information.

“He’s not a psychologist for cars,” he said.

I also hoped the Audis parked alongside her didn’t give her an inferiority complex while we lunched.

Oh, I don’t care what the reason for her sulk was.

I want her back.

Whatever it was, I’m sorry.

I’ll make it up to her.

Last time she got new seat covers.

Maybe this time I’ll get her a new set of car mats.

Or a sticker that says Q-T.

Geddit?

She is!

Give your wheels a pat on the bum-per or a few words of encouragement this weekend.

They deserve them.

• Stephanie Saville is editor of The Witness.