Opinion | Why make ravioli when you can make linguine?

By Stephanie Saville

It was the Easter weekend, the luxuriously long weekend with nowhere pressing to go.

For the first time in many years, I was not working and time stretched out ahead like a lazy cat in the hot sun.

You may know that a frequent question at our home is: “What do you want to eat?”

Some background in this regard.

For a recent birthday present, the kids gave the guy a pasta machine.

Ooooh, it’s a thing of beauty and appeals to him no end with its gearing, levers and mechanical workings.

It has mystifying attachments and shiny handles and came with a special rack, like a mini windy dryer.

We hadn’t used it for a while, so when I popped the oft-asked question on that Sunday morning, he got a glint in his eye and said; “Let’s make ravioli.”

My heart silently sank at those words.

It plunged.

You see, we’d made it before and the fact it was practically inedible was all my fault.

The pasta machine

I’d messed it all up by saying I thought the setting on the pasta machine rolled the pasta too thin and we should make it thicker.

It was a dreadful mistake.

The ravioli we produced were thick, tacky, chewy and an ugly failure.

That time, the guy had operated the pasta machine and I’d been the poor sod cutting circles out by hand, spooning in the filling, wetting the edges with water and pressing them down with a fork to make a waterproof seal for boiling them.

It is a painful, long-winded process which starts off like a fun thing to do, but ends with you wanting to chop your fingers off at the tedium of it all by the time the 50th ravioli is done and dusted.

The spinach and feta filling was admittedly delicious.

We can finesse these, we thought.

But, it had been a helluva job making them and I silently said a prayer that we’d never really try and perfect them.

Some things are better left to the professionals.

It’s a fact.

But, back to the Easter weekend and what we should eat.

At the “Let’s make ravioli!” suggestion, I counted to 10.

Slowly breathed in and out.

“Don’t be a killjoy,” I said to myself sternly.

Indulge the man.

What else are you going to do on this long day with nothing planned?

Oh, silly me.

Oh, foolish one.

Why didn’t I protest immediately?

I could have napped luxuriously, read indulgently, spent time doing some peaceful birdwatching, tidied my shoe cupboard, twiddled my thumbs or anything else frankly.

“Right,” I said, enthusiasm summoned (fake it until you make it).

Let’s do it.

I got up out of bed there and then and started on the filling.

Then I made a garlic butter sauce for tossing them in.

That was all done in the morning.

Making the pasta

Later we’d make the pasta.

We tried a new recipe, to avoid the toughness, introducing eggs into the process.

We mixed and kneaded and let it rest as instructed.

At 3.30 pm, we started the rolling.

He worked the pasta gadget, producing thin sheets of the stuff as I filled the parcels.

Then we swapped and I rolled and he filled.

It went on interminably because by mistake we’d doubled the recipe. (Don’t ask.)

We’ll give some to this one and that one, we agreed, because there would be far too much for us.

An hour later: “This counter is too low, it’s hurting my back,” was the first insight I got into the fact that he was by now slightly unenthralled by the process, the end still nowhere in sight.

The counter is actually fairly high.

It is just the strain of leaning over for ages on end.

We worked nonstop.

Once my spinach and feta filling was finished, the guy fiddled with the machine and almost magically, the sheets we fed in were transformed into perfectly cut linguine.

This is a truly wondrous thing to behold.

We hung it on the special rack to dry as I prepared a massive pot of boiling salted water and cooked the ravioli.

The version of ravioli I held in my mind’s eye all afternoon as the sweat of my brow dripped and stung my eyes, vanished in seconds.

As they boiled, we watched them mostly disintegrate before our eyes.

They disgorged their filling, splitting open, their green insides bursting forth.

Some also tore when we tried to separate them pre-boiling and soon the pasta water was green with shredded spinach.

After working solidly for the best part of the day, we only sat down to eat at close to 8 pm.

We were ravenous by then and ate the remains of the ravioli with considerable gusto, relieved the ordeal was over.

Granted, the messy bits were not pretty to look at, but they were absolutely divine.

There was no option of giving any to anyone because of the appearance of the stuff.

They looked more like hacked squid bathed in bile, than perfect pasta.

I don’t know if our recipe was wrong.

I don’t know if it was too soft perhaps, with the addition of the eggs.

But one thing I do know, is I doubt we’ll ever make ravioli again.

I see you can get stamps to stamp and crimp all in one go.

I don’t think we’ll even do that.

The upside was that the linguine turned out a treat.

We tossed it in the garlic sauce and parmesan for the next meal.

But there is, I told the guy, a valuable life lesson to be learned here.

Listen and learn: Don’t complicate things.

Why make ravioli when you can make linguine?

We must actively attempt to simplify our lives now.

We must make time to just stop and smell the roses.

Winter’s coming and soon they’ll be mere stalks.

Let’s enjoy the late blooms and revel in their last hurrah.

I did this the other evening.

I’d got home from work as the sun was setting.

The guy was out in the back yard, and I went to find him.

I took in the pretty sunset over World’s View and surveyed our rose bed, colours popping in the crepuscular light as birdsong filled the air.

Having kicked my shoes off, I felt tranquil and revelled in my ability to be zen for a change instead of immediately rushing around to start supper or check the last stories.

Then, I stepped in the most massive hadeda poop I’ve ever seen, almost skidding.

It was all most undignified.

As I washed my foot off at the outside tap, I thought to myself, that will teach you.

Happy Saturday.