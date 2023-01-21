Opinion | Wilting in the unrelenting heat

Stephanie Saville

Have you ever been this hot consistently over a period?

I swear hell fires would be a welcome respite from what we’ve gone through in the last stretch of this heatwave.

We know we live in KwaZulu-Natal, in Africa, but this heat has been unrelenting.

Mercifully, we’ve not been load shed as much as we should have been either at home or in the CBD where I work.

This has helped to some degree.

We’ve been able to keep our fridges cold so, ice, ice baby.

It’s the thing that’s got me through.

I’ve taken to having a dip in the morning before work to at least try to do some aquacise because there’s no way I can jump around at lunchtime in this heat.

Or after work.

It’s impossible to find motivation when you’re already sweating because outside it’s so hot.

I see people jogging as I drive home in almost 35 degree heat at 5.30 pm and I bow down to them mentally as the car aircon blasts its welcome icy chill.

The most I can manage when I’m home is to pull on my cossie again and head to the pool with a glass of ice, and a weak wine spritzer.

Not that the pool has been much comfort in terms of cool.

Two weeks ago I could barely keep my toes in it, it was so bracing.

Now it’s the temperature of thick, warm blood.

Day after day after day of baking sun has steadily built on the day before’s water temperature and by Thursday it was at the point where it was entirely debatable whether it made any difference at all immersing oneself in it.

The guy and I did indeed debate it at length the other evening, our bodies submerged up to our chins, our drinks floating around, resting on our blow-up swan-shaped drink floaters.

It’s pretty zen anyway, if not cooling.

We love watching the drongos, who seem to prefer the pool water to the nearby birdbath, as they swoop down, hover so cleverly over the water’s surface and then take a drink from it.

They don’t care about us or the lilos that float around with us.

I always take the lilos into the pool, but it’s a bit of a fool’s errand.

You actually can’t wet your body and then lie on them. If you allow your skin to be exposed outside the water, our mozzies which are the size of daddy long legs, move in for the kill.

The other day, the guy got one on my shoulder and the resulting squish splashed blood on my cheek.

I’m not lying.

It was massive.

A real vampire.

As a vegetarian who has sworn off flesh and blood, I actually object to anything partaking of mine.

It’s the principle of the thing.

I’ve felt so bad for the guy watching the decimation of the garden under the scorching heat.

I prefer not to look, but he can’t help himself.

It’s been sad, for example, to see his neat rows of lush dwarf mondo reduced to crispy brown tassles.

He waters the garden in the evenings but there’s no way you can water everything all the time.

I guess it’s the time we really realise the value of indigenous plants that have a modicum of resilience against these conditions.

My mint was nuked, so my gardener brought me a massive bunch with beautiful big leaves and fleshy great stems from his garden for my water bottles this week.

This is why he’s our gardener.

He knows his stuff.

I’ve also used the lemon verbena leaves in my water and I love the flavour they impart.

My most-favourite cuppa, tea, induces instant hot flush-like symptoms in this weather sadly, so I hardly touch the stuff.

I even toyed with the idea of iced coffee for my morning cup but then I’d have to get up and make it.

Is there a coffee machine which does both hot and iced coffee at the press of a button?

If so, I want that one.

Suppers have been simple raid-the-fridge salad all week.

We load up a tray with all sorts and take it up to the TV room — it has an aircon — where we feast on things like boiled eggs, cucumber drenched in balsamic, cheeses, crispy lettuce, succulent baby tomatoes, crisp gherkins, sweet figs in syrup, a new jalapeno mayo we’ve discovered and crackers.

Pudding has been the tastiest white-fleshed nectarines, since the self-imposed after Christmas ice-cream ban kicked in.

A feast for the gods!

At work I’m still spritzing myself down with my mister (as in mist and not Mr) bottle.

If I close my eyes, it takes me back to the days of running through the sprinkler as a child, a bunch of squealing sisters and friends around me.

As much as the weather forecast hasn’t given us much in the way of hope for rain, each day at around lunchtime I start peering at the horizon hoping in vain for a glimpse of a thunderhead.

By yesterday morning there was still nothing, although a lightning storm on Thursday night gave us hope that it’s practising.

As I lie awake in bed at night, still full of the heat of the day, I’ve found I’m grateful for the fan whirring overhead, the drone of the aircon, a cool sheet to cover myself with (or not) and a comfortable place to rest.

I have a bottle of clean water next to my bed to quench my thirst.

There’s a bathroom with a flushing toilet nearby.

I am safe.

I’m very lucky to have had my swim and the salads for supper.

I’ve put powder on, that smells like lavender.

I’ve washed my hair and cleaned my body in the stream of water from the shower’s cold tap only.

I have my favourite familiar, if old, towel to dry myself with.

I had clean pyjamas to put on.

I’ve done work today, in a stimulating job.

I drove there and back under my own steam.

I had a lovely dinner with local legend and photographer Shan Pillay and his family and friends to celebrate his birthday this week.

I have incredible colleagues at work.

I’m healthy.

There are many, many people I love and I know of lots who love me.

And I have very pretty nail polish on my toes.

I know this because a sweet colleague told me.

Who could ask for more, hey?

As you sweat it out under our African sun, count your blessings, you lot.

There are bound to be more than you think, if you spend a few quiet moments reflecting on them.

Write them down.

It’s a rather nice way to switch from the negative to the positive.

And boy, do we all need to change gear sometimes.

Ask me.

I know.

• Stephanie Saville is the editor of The Witness.