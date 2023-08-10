Opinion | Women in power

By Cyril Madlala

August is probably the worst time in South Africa for me and my ilk to speak out of turn about women.

Since at least 1956 there has been a commitment by the majority of them to “crush” any opposition to their emancipation and assumption of their rightful place as leaders of our society.

Indeed, when they chanted: “Wathint’abafazi, wathint’imbokodo, uzofa”, they meant: “You strike the women, you strike the rock, you will die”.

ALSO READ | PICS | KZN premier says women are not second-class citizens

After all, they constitute the majority of the citizens of this country. They have the numerical muscle to choose among themselves the next president of the Republic.

They do not have to be done any favour by men to have female premiers in provinces.

The governing African National Congress has made it its policy to strive for equal representation in its structures such as the national executive committee. In KwaZulu-Natal males make song and dance about the fact that a female premier leads a gender-balanced team of members of the executive council.

The sky has not fallen. Despite suggestions that the premier is being undermined by her male superiors in the ANC, government is grinding on as well as it has always done.

Probably because a woman is in charge, there is closer scrutiny of her every step to find fault.

Does she really need to be out of the country this often? What important decisions are taken and carried out in her absence?

Why did she fire a woman from her executive council only a few months after appointing her?

Worst still, why did she dismantle a female majority executive council by replacing the dismissed woman with a male?

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Women’s freedom

Did that not play into the hands of those of my ilk who say female bosses often have issues with female subordinates? That’s by the way. Where I am at is here. South African men have had many decades to run this country. We are where we are now because they landed us here.

They have fought in many wars (which they started with other men). White women were only allowed to vote in the 1933 election through the Women’s Enfranchisement Act of 1930.

Those of other races had to wait until the end of apartheid in 1994 to exercise this right. More than half of registered voters in South Africa are women.

If they wanted a female president next year, they would have her. Yet, even in the political parties they belong to currently, for some strange reason they support male candidates ahead of females.

Over the years the ANC has produced a number of women with outstanding qualities to lead. Some have gone on to occupy prominent leadership positions in global institutions such as the United Nations.

Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka went on to become Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was the first woman to lead the African Union Commission. Traditionally conservative as most tend to be, heads of state on the continent had never previously chosen a woman for this post even during the days of the body’s predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity.

ALSO READ | ‘A wonderful way to celebrate women’

Were the leadership qualities of these two women not obvious to other women in South Africa? Or asked differently: could one of them not have done a better job than any of the previous men we have had at the helm of South Africa, even with the benefit of hindsight?

The two are cited as mere examples. There are many others, across political and racial lines who must be equally capable.

As we pay tribute to all the women of our country this month, we should reflect on the bravery of the 20 000 who marched to the Union Buildings in August, 1956, to demand the freedoms and rights we all enjoy today.

They would have hoped that the generations that followed would take full advantage of the gains they won.

They would have expected the women of 2023 to have elevated one of their own to the very Union Buildings that they marched to those many years ago.

They would be disappointed to learn that this generation of women entertains petty jealousy among themselves and prefer to be used by men to fight battles that have little, or nothing, to do with the female agenda.

Could it be fear that women will mess things up? Who says men have covered themselves in glory since the dawn of our constitutional democracy?

Unmandated and with absolutely no authority to pronounce on these matters, let me proffer an explanation for the women’s failure to choose among themselves the next president of South Africa: It is not that they are not capable.

ALSO READ | Our viewpoint | SA women’s national

They would rather be led by a man, despite his glaring shortcomings, so that they can have an excuse to place the blame elsewhere rather than where it rightfully belongs: on their own doorstep. Shame on them.