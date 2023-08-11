Opinion | ‘You are all I have’

By Bhekisisa Mncube

Chief Dwasaho!

As we celebrate Women’s Month, I am inclined to pause our politically charged yet one-sided conversations about weighty matters of the state and focus on citizens who make up more than half of our population: women.

The 2022 data shows that women comprise 50,45% of our populace.

Yet a stark 47,0% of them remain economically inert. To put that in perspective, nearly half of the working-age citizens (women) remain outside the labour spectrum, which applies to only 35,6% of men.

The untapped economic prowess of SA’s womenfolk is evident.

In a 2022 study by the University of Stellenbosch, women, although being 45% of the employed, filled only 20% of director seats in JSE-listed entities.

Amid such disparities, the women of our nation remain the pillars in numerous households, nurturing our future.

The 2021 Stats SA report highlighted that a mere 31,7% of black children live with their biological fathers, in contrast to 51,3% of coloured children, 86,1% of Indian/Asian children, and 80,2% of white children.

However, a consistent pattern emerges across all racial categories: 74% and 92,6% of children reside with their mothers.

In homage to the women who are the bedrock of our homes, my leader, allow me to introduce a woman pseudonymously referred to as Professor D in my best-selling memoir, The Love Diary of a Zulu Boy.

Her full name is Professor Debby Bonnin.

She is none other than my beloved wife, a phenomenal woman in every sense.

With her recent tenure as head of the Sociology department at the University of Pretoria, and a rich portfolio of peer-reviewed publications both locally and internationally, she stands as a tour de force in academia.

My leader, in 2001, when our paths crossed, I looked into her eyes and declared: “You are all I have.”

And every word of it was steeped in truth.

My leader, the shadow of homelessness had cast its gloom over me since 1998.

By early 1999, I found solace among Namibian expatriates.

The following year, a scholarship from Germany gifted me a rented back room.

However, by June 2001, the familiar sting of homelessness loomed again as my scholarship ended due to my transition into in-service training.

Fate intertwined our lives in April of that year, and when I shared my looming crisis with her, she opened her heart and home to me without a second thought.

I became the proverbial tenant with benefits.

I tell my drinking buddies that she is an angel of mercy.

I genuinely believed her generosity had its limits, but she continuously proved me wrong.

She has prepared three yummy meals for me daily for an astounding 266 months, equivalent to 21 years and two months.

The fact is, I simply can’t cook.

I grew up as a cattle herder.

As a friend, who might not be entirely right in the head, once described it: “He grew up staring at the rear ends of bovines.”

Fast forward to 2004, my wife bestowed upon us the greatest gift of all, our daughter.

We named this radiant and remarkable child Nonkululeko, fondly known as “Baby Nonks”.

At the tender age of just six months, our little one began her journey in daycare.

This marked the commencement of an awe-inspiring dedication on my wife’s part.

Each morning, as the first rays of dawn pierced the horizon, she rose to prepare our daughter, first for daycare and subsequently for crèche, primary and then high school.

This relentless commitment spanned an impressive 202 months or, for another perspective, 40 400 school days.

For those who find numbers elusive, that’s an astounding 17 years.

For an astonishing 840 weekends since my daughter’s first birthday, my wife has chauffeured her to events, birthdays, movies and play dates without so much as a murmur of complaint.

Today, our daughter graces the hallways of the University of Cape Town, and she is “thriving”.

As a wife, she is in a league of her own.

She puts in a decent shift of at least 12 hours a day as an academic.

As a mother, she is there before the first tear breaks in our daughter.

Today, join me in celebrating Debby and the 50,45% of her counterparts.

These women drive our nation, even as many men debate soccer or indulge in frivolities.

Their resilience and spirit are our unsung anthems.

I say: Womandla!

Till next week, my man.

“Send me to my Debby.”

• Bhekisisa Mncube is not just a storyteller; he’s a master weaver of tales that capture the heart and soul of South Africa. His new book, The Ramaphosa Chronicles, is available for sale at www.madeindurban.co.za