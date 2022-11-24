Our Viewpoint | A concern is the lack of women candidates in the ANC

Witness Reporter

The recent results of the ANC conference candidates’ nomination processes are a clear demonstration that the ruling party, which claims to be the champion of gender equality, is struggling to dismantle its patriarchal DNA.

Out of the ANC’s 16 candidates nominated to contest the party’s top six leadership positions, only two are women.

Women candidates such as former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and other women who were put forward by party branches alive to gender issues, were all cast aside.

… the truth is that the ANC does not have any policy compelling its branches to nominate women candidates.

What is even more worrying is that the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), which is supposed to use the party’s elective conferences to push for the inclusion of women in leadership structures, voted against the gender representivity principle.

When accorded the opportunity to nominate six candidates, the ANCWL included only a single woman, ANC general manager Febe Potgieter.

To make matters worse, Potgieter, who will be contesting the position of ANC deputy secretary-general, will have to slug it out against another woman, former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who has been nominated to contest the same position.

While ANC electoral commission chairperson, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, suggested that there is a possibility that more women candidates will be nominated from the floor on conference day, the truth is that the ANC does not have any policy compelling its branches to nominate women candidates.

The country is going through a gender inequality pandemic which manifests itself in poverty and gender-based violence.

The ANC, which claims to be the leader of society, should have viewed the nomination processes as a golden opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to the fight against gender oppression.

Unfortunately, the ANC allowed the opportunity to slip through its fingers.