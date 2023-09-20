Our Viewpoint | A failure of the state

By Our Viewpoint

One of the most damning critiques presented in the report the SAHRC released on Monday was the “unacceptable failure of the state, 28 years post-apartheid, to transform colonial and apartheid-era spatial planning to benefit previously excluded and disadvantaged communities”.

“Unacceptable” is the apt response to the fact that some rural communities have not experienced water coming out of their taps since the dawn of democracy, as stated by Heinz de Boer, the DA KZN’s spokesperson on economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, in yesterday’s lead story.

Twenty-eight years into democracy, the fact that these human rights’ violations are committed at local government level under a Constitution that is founded upon the principles of human rights and equality for all, remains one of the gravest of failures in liberating the nation from apartheid.

If 28 years has proven to be not enough time to even out the inequalities inherited by apartheid in terms of the provision of water to all, the question remains how much longer must citizens continue to have their constitutional rights watered down to empty promises?

Twenty eight years later, the Msunduzi and eThekwini municipalities are crippled with decaying infrastructure, the consequence of mismanagement and lack of maintenance, which has deepened divides and contributed to the widespread water issues that affect residents across the board.

Hardly a week goes by that one or more residential or business area is not plagued by prolonged water outages.

However, as Msunduzi Association for Residents and Ratepayers chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said, while residents in urban areas still have access to potable water, the same cannot be said for people in townships and rural areas.

The ball lies in the court of local government, whose action now will prove how heavy the matters of human rights weigh on its conscience.