Our Viewpoint | Accused staff back at work

As corruption threatens to cripple our country, it’s rather disconcerting to still be reading articles like yesterday’s front-page story.

The Witness reported that the “blanket-gate” officials, who are accused of procuring 48 000 blankets at inflated prices in 2020, have been allowed to return to work after being on paid suspension for almost three years, without the finalisation of any disciplinary processes or an outcome of the investigation into the irregular expenditure.

The reason given for the accused officials’ return to work, some of whom are chief directors, is that they “were getting paid for sitting at home”.

There are a number of problems with this picture.

The root cause being the slow pace of the internal disciplinary hearing.

The blankets in question were reportedly procured as part of the department’s Covid-19 response.

However, according to the Special Investigation Unit, of the 48 000 purchased using emergency procurement procedures, 43 000 blankets had not been distributed more than a year later.

Three years later, the matter is not finalised, all the while the accused officials have been enjoying a “no work and full pay” situation.

This delay is a slap in the face of the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

Especially as the officials’ return to work follows after the Public Service Commission just last week lambasted the delays in disciplinary processes, detailing how costly they are to government.

Workers being paid for nothing while an investigation into their alleged wrongdoing stagnates, only translates to rewarding bad behaviour, while simultaneously shooting the department in the foot by being short staffed with no budget to replace staff.

If the disciplinary processes had been fast tracked, the outcome would have been finalised by now and the department would not be in this predicament.

Regardless, sending them back to work hardly counts as a solution. It should never have been an option.