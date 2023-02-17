Our Viewpoint | AI in the police force

Witness Reporter

There’s a lot of trepidation around the new kid on the techno block, which goes by the name “AI.”

Its brainchild, ChatGPT, is threatening to turn life as we know it on its head, and the question on many a professional’s trembling lips is, “Is a robot about to replace my job?”

While every industry grapples with the question of what AI means for their work environment, the ANC’s call for eThekwini to adopt artificial intelligence measures to monitor and minimise crime in the region, as published on yesterday’s front page, is one instance where AI sounds like a welcome addition to the thin blue line that is overwhelmed by an escalating wave of gun violence that seems to know no end.

Durban, along with the rest of the country, is still reeling in shock from the murder of renowned SA rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes last Friday when on Monday another five people were gunned down in Marianhill.

This year, The Witness has written extensively about the province’s worrying rise in gun violence.

Hits are rampant around eThekwini, armed robberies have been plaguing Pietermaritzburg, and Estcourt is experiencing a resurgence of murders over the past few weeks.

The province is under siege by criminals, who seem to be getting more brazen, bolstered by the weapons that keep residents fearful of where the next gunshot will be coming from.

The sound of gunshots echoed down Church Street in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, where two men were gunned down.

By all means, bring the robots into the police force. It’s undisputed that our men in blue are desperate for resources.

If AI’s face recognition technology and biometrics, fed through WiFi-powered CCTV cameras, can track these criminals and flag their faces before they can attempt to kill another person, that will be an AI win-win situation no one, not even SAPS or security personnel, who, hopefully, will be making arrests on the ground left, right, and centre, will complain about.