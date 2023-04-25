Our Viewpoint | Amalgamation of municipalities

By Janice Whitelaw

While the proposal to combine the three municipalities of uMngeni, Impendle and Mooi Mpofana is viewed with suspicion by some, the fact that the request gives meaning to the critical rights which the Constitution accords to citizens should not be understated.

According to the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB), any citizen, regardless of the motive, has a right to submit an application for the review of a municipality’s boundaries.

ALSO READ | DA opposes push to amalgamate uMngeni with Impendle and Mooi-Mpofana

Given that our country has a history of dispossession, where people were forcibly removed from areas in which they lived for decades, applications for the redetermination of boundaries cannot be unexpected.

It would be incorrect to throw mud at the proposal, particularly given that we might not have all the facts giving rise to such a request.

Even in cases where we suspect that the application may be being brought for ulterior motives, it is in the interest of democracy for us to allow the application to be assessed by the public at large as well as the relevant authority, the MDB.

ALSO READ | Opinion | uMngeni delivers

In the case of the proposal for the amalgamation of uMngeni, Impendle and Mooi Mpofana, the ANC, which supports it, claims that such an amalgamation would improve the lives of the residents of the three municipalities.

On the other hand, the DA, which does not support the application, is of the view that the proposal is part of a ploy to topple the DA in the uMngeni Municipality.

Surely, the ANC is aware that it will have to demonstrate to the MDB that such an amalgamation would indeed be in the interests of the citizens of uMngeni, Impendle and Mooi Mpofana municipalities.

Should it be found that the amalgamation is not in the best interest of all residents of the three municipalities, the MDB must reject the application.

It has asked for input on the application, so residents have the opportunity to respond with their reasons. They should do so.