Our viewpoint | Ambulance shortage

Witness Reporter

With the festive season looming, it’s disconcerting to hear that half the ambulances run by the department of health are out of service.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said this week that the country needs 7 000 ambulances. We have less than 49% of that number available.

How did we get to this point?

Where is the planning and foresight by those at the helm of government to ensure the needs of citizens are met?

A shortage of ambulances could potentially mean that patients who may be injured in car crashes or are severely ill, will have to wait until there is an ambulance available.

Some lives will be lost needlessly.

The availability of ambulances is a basic line of service in any country.

We all live with the uncomfortable fact that South Africa is short of the money we need for service delivery.

We all know the reasons behind at least some of the deficit in the country’s purse — state capture, incompetence and corruption.

We have become grudgingly used to planning our lives around services not being delivered when it comes to load shedding or long lines at the Post Office and at Home Affairs.

We can live with the fact that our water supply is disrupted at times, as long as the supply is restored within a day or so.

But many people cannot live without state health services operating at acceptable standards.

What comes next?

Will diabetics who rely on state pharmacies for insulin be told the pharmacies can only supply half the need?

Will hospitals not be able to run generators during load shedding for half the emergency operations when they can’t afford the diesel?

While those who can afford private medical care are not heavily impacted by this crisis, it is the poor who again suffer the brunt of the lack of insight by our government.