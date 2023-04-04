Our Viewpoint | ANC/DA coalition possible

By Witness Reporter

While DA leader John Steenhuisen’s victory speech at the DA federal congress held at the weekend was mostly centred on what many already knew, it did add a new dimension to the debate around the possible political partnerships that citizens can expect at national government level should the ANC fall below 50% in next year’s polls.

Before the DA congress, there was an understanding that the DA will at all costs avoid going into a coalition with the ANC.

ALSO READ | Steenhuisen declares war: DA’s number one priority to stop ANC-EFF doomsday

However, a closer analysis of Steenhuisen’s speech makes it clear that the DA would co-govern with the ANC, albeit as a last resort.

The only political party which the DA will avoid working with at all costs is the EFF.

“Today, I publicly declare Julius Malema’s EFF to be political enemy number one of the DA.

And I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF at every turn,” he said.

The DA is in coalition with several smaller political parties in municipalities such as Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Given the number of political parties involved in the DA-led coalitions, it has been difficult for the country’s official opposition to ensure stability in those hung municipalities.

In Johannesburg, the DA-led coalition was dislodged by the ANC-led coalition after some smaller parties defected to the ANC block.

In the Tshwane Municipality, the DA was only able to reclaim the mayoral position last week after disputes within the DA-led coalition resulted in the ANC-led coalition taking power at the municipality.

ALSO READ | DA determined to win the presidency battle in the general elections

While the impact of the instability in the DA-led coalitions was confined within the affected councils, the ramifications would be massive should the disputes happen within the national sphere of government.

It is for this reason that a coalition between the country’s dominant parties: the DA and ANC at the national sphere of government, would be a better option compared to a coalition involving a plethora of political parties.