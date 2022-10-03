Our viewpoint | Another day, another truck crash

Witness Reporter

Another day, another crash on Townhill.

On Sunday morning at around 7.30 am, residents in the area the N3 around the Peter Brown off-ramp were greeted again by the wail of sirens.

Moments later, there was a loud, sickening bang, which reverberated across the valley, heralding another truck crash.

An apparent runaway truck lost control and crashed into the barriers around the roadworks there.

Given that it was carrying vegetable oil and that the wreckage was blocking the highway, the N3 was closed, shutting down the main route between Johannesburg an Durban.

Again. This meant a steady stream of heavy vehicles on already rutted suburban roads which are in no state to handle the extra weight of huge trucks.

Trucks being stacked on the N3 and the resultant traffic jams cause massive delays for logistics firms.

The N3 corridor is a vital economic link in the chain of the country’s economy.

Time is money and when precious cargoes are parked off, it also presents security concerns for truck owners who have been on the receiving end of thefts from stationary trucks.

There is also an onus on truck owners to ensure that the vehicles they put on the roads are roadworthy and compliant.

Given that these crashes are widely publicised, both in mainstream media and social media, truck operators should realise that they will quickly attract negative attention should they not implement the right training and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

The closure of the N3 at Townhill is an all too regular occurrence and it cannot just be accepted that this is the status quo while the road repairs are taking place. It is imperative that the roadworks be fast-tracked so that the road closures can come to an end soon. It’s not only the economy that takes a knock when these devastating crashes occur, lives are literally at stake too.