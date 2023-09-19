Our Viewpoint | Appalling conditions at state mortuaries

By Our Viewpoint

The disturbing lead story in yesterday’s Witness leaves one with more questions than answers in terms of how our state mortuaries are being managed.

As if the fact that the dead are not being treated with respect is not enough, mortuary workers are being subjected to conditions that are nothing less than inhumane.

This is not the first time we have addressed issues of the dire working conditions of mortuary workers.

Time and again we’ve reported on the prevailing stench at state mortuaries and the appalling working conditions there.

That bodies, dating back to 2017, are left to rot in fridges in mortuaries, is totally unacceptable.

That bodies are placed on the floor, piled on top of each other, is disrespectful to the dead and the society they belong to.

Bodies can be vectors for disease.

They can pose a significant risk to workers, especially as they decay.

It is little wonder that workers are becoming ill.

Do we not have the ability to collect DNA here, to prevent police having to come from Pretoria to collect it?

A very disturbing example was given in our story of a man whose body lay unclaimed for almost a year.

It was only when preparing him for a pauper’s funeral that his pockets were checked and documents that could identify him were found.

For a year a family did not know where their loved one was because no one bothered to check his clothes.

Where is the police work?

Who is to blame for this basic lack of diligence?

Any of us could have loved ones who will need to be taken to the state mortuary for whatever reason one day.

The thought that in death they will be kept in conditions like this is abhorrent to us all.

Where is the state’s duty to protect the dignity of the dead?

Where is its respect for the workers?

Where is the care?

It’s simply, callously, not there.