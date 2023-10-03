Our Viewpoint | Avian influenza

By Our Viewpoint

Millions of chickens have already been culled in South Africa as high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) flares out of control.

For many people, eggs and chicken are staple sources of relatively cheap protein in their diets.

Dr Abongile Blarane, the GM of the SA Poultry Association’s Egg organisation, said earlier this year that although eggs remain one of the most affordable animal protein sources, it is becoming increasingly more expensive for farmers to produce them.

Soaring electricity, fuel and feed costs, along with Eskom’s erratic electricity supply, have forced many producers (particularly small producers) and some pack stations to exit the industry, he said.

With avian flu outbreaks, it is often the policy to cull all poultry, whether infected or healthy, to contain the spread of the virus.

This means massive losses for farmers.

The chicken and egg industry employs around 110 000 people in South Africa.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that the number of reported avian influenza outbreaks in animals and infections in people are increasing worldwide.

During 2013 to 2022, bird flu outbreaks in animals and infections in people not only increased in numbers but were also detected over a growing geographic area as well as among a growing number of different animal categories, said the CDC.

Top producers in the poultry industry, such as Astral Foods and Quantum Foods, have warned of imminent egg and meat shortages.

Now we need the vaccine.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says it has met with vaccine registration regulators and the registration of vaccine will be fast tracked, “but the safety, efficacy and quality will not be compromised”.

The department has warned that there is a high probability of the avian influenza virus mutating and becoming zoonotic (transmitted between species).

Reports of sea lions, penguins, dolphins and otters being infected have been recorded.

Here’s hoping vaccinations start very soon.