Our Viewpoint | Be prepared for more load shedding

Worrying scenarios emanating from Eskom’s preparation of load-shedding schedules beyond stage 8 are being reported on.

This follows Isabel Fick, Eskom’s System Operator GM, admitting that Eskom is collaborating with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) about guidelines for schedules beyond stage 8 load shedding.

These schedules reportedly extend to stage 16.

Moneyweb reports that the absence of these schedules meant that, should a need for stage 10 load shedding, for example, be required, individual instructions would have to be issued to provinces and municipalities, a scenario which could have been chaotic.

While stage 6 has meant massive changes to behaviour and devastating influences on businesses, stage 16 would have catastrophic impacts.

Acting generation executive Thomas Conradie said at a recent briefing to provide an update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan, that while Eskom doesn’t foresee the likelihood of going beyond stage 8, they need to ensure that the schedules are clear if the situation forces this, to keep the demand and supply matched and to keep the system stable.

The fact that there is a need to introduce the schedule probably means Eskom is concerned it may be needed at some point.

When load shedding was first introduced in 2007, South Africans did not foresee a situation where power breaks more than once a day for a prolonged period would become the norm.

There has never been a better time to get prepared for power cuts.

Every home, business and industry should be planning and saving for a system to enable energy storage or generation.

It can be as simple as replacing your old electric stove with a gas stove, or getting a small inverter system to run a fridge, Wi-Fi and lights perhaps.

The less reliant we are on Eskom for power needs this winter, the better.