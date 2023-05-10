Our Viewpoint | Blackout: KZN needs a plan

By Witness Reporter

Being alarmist when it comes to preparing for massive disasters which in theory, don’t have a high chance of happening, is not helpful.

But, being adequately prepared when things appear to be heading south, is sensible.

Yesterday, we wrote that KwaZulu-Natal doesn’t have a provincial disaster plan in place if complete grid failure occurs.

Warning bells have been sounding over the increasing shakiness of our national electricity supply.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has said that as winter approaches, there are increasing chances of higher stages of load shedding.

KwaZulu-Natal has no ready plan to deal with a blackout scenario.

This is important, because such a scenario could have a knock-on effect on things like the supply of clean drinking water.

We’ve been told that communication systems will collapse.

Experts have previously warned of horrific scenarios like sewage backing up into people’s homes as sewage pumps remain without power.

(Have our essential pumps been fitted with solar systems yet?)

There’s also the worrying possibility of widespread looting and unrest, which no one here wants to see repeated after July 2021.

We cannot be caught unprepared as we were then.

We need our war room to be solar powered with battery backup to keep the province ticking over until the grid can energise again.

We need police and emergency services to be provided with alternate communication systems so they can co-ordinate whatever they need to.

We need guidance on what to do in the eventuality that disaster strikes.

This should be widely disseminated so residents know how they’ll get food and medical supplies.

We want assurances that the police and the army will be able to suppress any violent unrest.

KZN cannot be like the Titanic with not enough lifeboats when the iceberg cracks our hull.

If we sink, we will hold the politicians responsible.