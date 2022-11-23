Our Viewpoint | Boost for police

Witness Reporter

News that three local police stations have been assigned new station commissioners could hardly come at a better time with the festive season approaching and the concomitant increase in crime.

This newspaper recently covered stories which speak of nightmarish conditions for the detective branch there, who’ve had to endure a lack of decent toilet facilities, no phone lines and a lack of security measures.

Pietermaritzburg police station needs special attention.

The detectives there cover a wide range of serious crime.

They need to be given the resources to do their jobs effectively.

The city centre is also not a safe place.

If you read this newspaper on a regular basis you’ll know that in recent months we’ve covered a spate of regular armed robberies, drug-related activities, illegal drinking spots, numerous murders, and tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

Colonel N.B .Laalmohan, you and your team must do your utmost to root out these crimes so we feel safe walking the streets of our city centre again.

Similarly, Mountain Rise and Prestbury police stations, now under Colonel M.M. Mazibuko and Captain W.D. Mkhize, respectively, also need a firm hand when it comes to criminals in those areas.

Dalton police station will now be under Captain D.E. Engelbrecht and Mooi River under Lieutenant-Colonel R.J. Dlamini. Mooi River, with the frequent disruptions at the toll plaza, will be a particular challenge, but keeping the highway clear and open for traffic flow must be a priority.

There must be renewed energy under these new commanders to keep us safe.

The various communities they serve must also show their support in the form of community policing forums that are active and engaged.

The new commanders, and the existing ones, need our help.

The communities they serve in turn deserve their full attention and dedication. Nothing less will do.