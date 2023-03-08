Our Viewpoint | Cabinet reshuffle

Witness Reporter

Why so much focus on the cabinet reshuffle?

The lukewarm public reception to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-awaited cabinet reshuffle proves that personalities matter less in the grander scheme of things.

Ramaphosa, who made changes to his cabinet on Monday, used his reshuffle to introduce new faces to his cabinet, which now also includes former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who was appointed as public works minister.

For yet to be established reasons, Ramaphosa dropped ministers such tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Again for unknown reasons, some ministers, including Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, were shifted to other portfolios.

The fact that Ramophosa did not give his reasons for appointing and ditching some ministers supports the notion that issues of merit and public perception are not that important in the appointment of ministers.

So, why should the public worry so much about who heads which ministry?

After all, that is the responsibility of one man — Ramaphosa.

What the public should concern itself with are issues of government policy, practices and performance.

If government’s policy dictates that departments should meet their service delivery targets, the public should be able to hold the entire government to account should the targets not be met.

Should government choose to turn a blind eye to policy deviations, then it is not an individual minister, but rather the entire government which should be held accountable.

This is why there are elections every five years, to give the public an opportunity to pass judgment on the government.

So, it is rather unfortunate that the public has been made to believe that who they believe should be appointed to cabinet, or ditched from it, matters.

Ramaphosa did what he has to do. The bigger task remains that of the electorate, to exercise its power on election day.