Our Viewpoint | Call to action

Give us back our city.

That’s the plea from local organisations, including the Msunduzi Economic Development Agency, Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics, South African Minority Rights Equality Movement and Citizens on Patrol.

In a memorandum to the City, the SAPS, the departments of social development and Co-operative governance and traditional affairs, the local organisations want authorities to start addressing the “absolute and blatant disregard for the law”, prompted by government departments’ inability to address substance and alcohol abuse, and political bickering and infighting.

They say the community of Pietermaritzburg has lost its happiness, freedom, confidence, self-respect, morale, youth, homes, money and lives, to drugs and crime.

They feel abandoned by the powers that be who should maintain law and order, and guarantee residents’ constitutional rights.

Together, they are calling time on the lack of will to address the problems facing the city and want the authorities to now detail their plans to rid the streets of criminals.

They want a joint task team of all key role players established, and actionable plans to be prepared.

The bodies that the memorandum was served on have been given seven days to respond.

This again underscores that there is scant trust in the hollow promises that are designed to disguise ineffective governance as earnest efforts to please ratepayers.

Our largely toothless police service and apathetic local government must realise that residents are no longer merely weary.

They are getting angry at the affront on their safety and that of their loved ones and business interests.

Residents who feel equally affronted must join civic organisations to add to the pressure they are exerting on authorities.

It may be the only way to extricate ourselves from the inexcusable predicament we’ve been forced into.