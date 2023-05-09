Our Viewpoint | Callous attack

By Witness Reporter

The senseless murder of a children’s caregiver in Bombay Heights last Friday during the day displayed a brazen callousness.

A man, at this stage known only as Mamu, who took care of two young children, was confronted by three men who arrived at the home he was at in Nizam Crescent, begging for money.

We’re told that when they didn’t get what they wanted, they tried to grab at one of the children.

Mamu fought back, bravely protecting his young charge, and the men reacted by stabbing him, inflicting fatal wounds.

When anyone is armed with a knife, makes demands and behaves in a threatening way, they are robbers.

When they enter a property uninvited, they are trespassers.

When they infringe on the rights of others to be safe and secure, they must be dealt with.

Residents here are accustomed to seeing beggars at most traffic lights in the city centre and the suburbs.

You’ll have had to be careful to avoid those who sit in wheelchairs, or kneel at busy intersections, posing a danger to themselves and to others as drivers swerve around them.

Community policing forms often encourage motorists not to indulge them.

They’re correct to do so, because in terms of the City’s by-laws no one is allowed to beg for money or goods in a street or public place.

The City has the power to issue a fine, although it would probably never be paid.

But it would be nice if the authorities did spot checks at intersections, and when they found beggars and chancers there, warned them off firmly.

In an ideal world, those who require assistance should approach charitable organisations.

Those who want to give assistance should support the charities that help people in need.

We must, however, acknowledge those who are, due to a cruel twist of fate perhaps, in genuine, desperate need and who do not know where to get help.

They deserve our empathy and assistance to be pointed in the right direction.