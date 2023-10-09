Our Viewpoint | Cash-in-transit heists plague SA’s economy

By Our Viewpoint

The recent spate of cash-in-transit (CIT) heists is concerning, with an increased frequency of these hyper-violent incidents, with three recorded in the province this week, in the space of three days, and another two occurring in Gauteng on Saturday.

A security guard was killed and two others injured in a CIT heist on the M35, south of Durban on Tuesday.

The following day, another three people were injured when a CIT vehicle was bombed in Kwamashu, Durban.

ALSO READ | Cash-in-transit crimes in spotlight

What is of extreme concern is the risks placed on civilians and other motorists who can easily become collateral damge in these heists, which take place on national roads.

Saturday’s one CIT heist involved a woman being hijacked and kidnapped by the robbers and forced to drive them to Soweto. A security guard was also wounded in the incident.

The Citizen reports that despite 600 arrests made during the first quarter of the year by Hawks, its head said CIT heists continued to be “a thorn in the county’s economy”.

Dubbed the “most dangerous criminals”, security and CIT robbery expert Dr Lennie Lochner told Weekend Witness these syndicates are involved in meticulous planning, taking up to 14 months before they hit.

Lochner stressed the need for law enforcement to constantly match the growing sophistication of syndicates.

ALSO READ | Three injured in cash-in-transit vehicle bombing in KwaMashu, Durban

However, the Institute for Security Studies’ Lizette Lancaster told Weekend Witness that SAPS

resources are spread thinly among many competing crime priorities.

As she suggests, the only way to contain these heists is to catch the masterminds behind them, which requires a specialised focus to break up these syndicates.

With all manner of crime expected to be on the rise as we approach the festive season, these heists are not just a threat to our economy, but have the potential to turn our roads into war zones, if they are not brought under control.