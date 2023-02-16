Our Viewpoint | Celebrating the Dusi spirit

Witness Reporter

More than 400 intrepid paddlers are set to start the 72nd edition of the Dusi Canoe Marathon in Pietermaritzburg this morning and hope to reach the finish line of the arduous competition in Durban on Saturday.

Through their body-bashing efforts along the Msunduzi and Umgeni Rivers, these presumably well-prepared paddlers from KwaZulu-Natal and beyond will, in Comrades Marathon-like fashion, link the province’s two main cities through a sporting endeavour once again.

Their number, however, has been reported to be much lower than usual and this appears to be another example of the socio-economic crisis faced by South Africans, aside from nature’s impact on the iconic, three-day race that covers more than 100 kilometres of river waters.

Due to concerns over the water quality, as well as showers forecast for today, the organisers of the Dusi Canoe Marathon have moved the start of the competition from Camps Drift to Bishopstowe Hall, among other things.

They, sensibly and commendably, put the safety of the paddlers first, and they will also likely be urged during and after the race by the same paddlers and race followers to keep doing what they can to ensure the Dusi keeps its pride of place on the sporting schedule, considering the race contributes to the regional economy.

It is understood that the floods of last year also reportedly forced the organisers to be extra careful in imposing race rules concerning rapids, portages and so on for the current competition.

This certainly makes it a Dusi with a difference this year. Despite the economic and environmental challenges the Dusi Marathon has faced this year, the race organisers have done everything in their power to continue to plan and deliver a safe and well-organised race and keep the Dusi legacy alive, as one of the Pietermaritzburg’s proud and iconic sporting events that also places a national spotlight onto our city.