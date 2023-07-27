Our Viewpoint | Cellphones in prisons

By Our Viewpoint

Access to smartphones in prison seems rife.

Cellphones in prison are contraband and have long been a headache for correctional services.

Inmates are not allowed to be in possession of electronic devices that emit or connect to a communication network. There are good reasons for this.

Yesterday, we carried a story about prisoners taking part in a TikTok trend called #prisontok. To do this, one needs a smartphone and access to data.

With a smartphone, a prisoner can plan their escape, communicate with and even threaten witnesses or complainants in matters that they’re deliberately being kept away from. They can run a business, transact with a bank and watch TV.

They can leak information to those on the outside about security arrangements inside and even co-ordinate prison riots.

They can plan hits and conduct all sorts of other criminal activities from inside jail.

They can also, as yesterday’s story demonstrates, be active on social media, tracking people’s lives and communicating with anyone they want, all in the confines of encrypted spaces.

In May, it was reported that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, in response to parliamentary questions from EFF MP Mathapelo Siwisa, said that 37 243 cellphones were seized from prisoners in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Gauteng topped the list with 10 238 phones confiscated in its prisons, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 7 628 phones found on inmates.

In KZN, only nine corrections officials were implicated in the smuggling of the phones to prisoners. Bets are this is a small portion of those that were actually in circulation.

In the U.S. this year, top state prosecutors have been urging congress to legalise the jamming of signals to inmates’ cellphones. While this may not be practical here, something radical must be done.