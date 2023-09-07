Our Viewpoint | Cemetery chaos

By Our Viewpoint

A Durban family is understandably distraught about the way the bodies of their loved ones are lying.

Lethinjabulo Phungula’s mother and father were brutally killed last year.

Their murders traumatised the family left behind, but when laying them to rest, it was undoubtedly the family’s hope, and they took comfort in knowing, that they would be in a dignified setting.

However, a few months later, in April, Phungula was shocked to find that a pipe had burst at the Mobeni Heights Cemetery south of Durban, and there was raw sewage covering her parents’ graves.

What was even more horrifying is that on a recent visit to the cemetery, she found another body lying on top of her parents’ graves.

According to Phungula, the first time that the family saw the sewage they informed the cemetery manager about the problem, but nothing was done.

Thekwini Municipality said it acted swiftly and fixed the pipe, contrary to what the family told The Witness.

It also said that it is trying to establish the cause of the burst sewer pipe.

If the municipality is to be believed that the pipe was fixed, it’s astonishing that five months have gone by and it has still not found the cause of the burst sewer.

This is concerning because it reflects a lack of urgency by the municipality in addressing infrastructure problems.

It also shows a disregard for the emotional wellbeing of families who visit the cemetery.

It is the municipality’s responsibility to make sure that the final resting places of the dead are maintained in a dignified manner.

Meanwhile, Msunduzi Municipality’s cleaning of cemeteries in the city is a step in the right direction.

Those who have loved ones buried at these cemeteries have often complained about their neglected state.

Let’s hope Msunduzi keeps it up as summer approaches and the grass begins to grow again.