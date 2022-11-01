Our viewpoint | City cemeteries

Witness Reporter

The proposal to recycle graves at the historic Chief Albert Luthuli Heritage Cemetery is a highly emotive issue.

While many people may be attached to the memory of the people who lie there and the sense of history that’s embedded in the cemetery, for others the thought of repurposing the land is merely pragmatic.

The cemetery itself can hold no place as a romantic resting place for the dead any longer.

It’s not a spot that people can visit and experience the sense of quiet and peace that a cemetery should have.

Like our other cemeteries, it’s no longer aesthetically pleasing.

Rather, our cemeteries have become places to be avoided for the very real fear of being robbed or attacked by criminals who frequent them.

Vandals have also desecrated the beautiful tombstones as litter is left lying among the dead.

The City has shown it is incapable of providing a safe space for quiet reflection by those who want to spend time where their beloveds’ earthly remains or ashes lie.

Some people have understandably removed the ashes of their loved ones from the depressing and decayed Mountain Rise cemetery, to be interred at a privately run wall of remembrance where visiting them is safer and more pleasant.

So, while council’s failure to maintain the cemeteries makes for a good argument to develop over the graves, it’s a cop-out in a way too.

Imagine if it did its job.

What if our cemeteries were well-kempt, safe places where the bereaved could spend time?

Imagine the Chief Albert Luthuli Road cemetery as an appealing place for tombstone tourists to visit, or for those from abroad whose loved ones lie there after wars here claimed their lives.

What if this cemetery could be a draw card to the city in its own right?

With some effort, it could be.