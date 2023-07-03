Our Viewpoint | City needs every cent

By Our Viewpoint

Oh, dear Msunduzi. Things are not very rosy in the hallowed halls of the Pietermaritzburg City Hall right now, are they?

Let’s start with the National Energy Regulator’s slap-down on the 21,49% increase the city had proposed for electricity tariff increases.

After Msunduzi had already announced its tariff increase, it was not approved by Nersa, meaning the city may only implement an effective 18,1%.

The impact of this is that they will have to adjust their budget processes for income from electricity down, by over three percent.

The effect of this should not be underestimated. Msunduzi desperately needs every cent it can get from those of us who pay for our services to offset the considerable losses from those who don’t pay, and to help it maintain its tenuous infrastructure.

The efforts of those who took the reasons why business and residents cannot afford the steep increase to Nersa for their consideration must be acknowledged.

Those of us who do actually pay for services will benefit by having extra money in our wallets.

Then, we have the brave admission by the municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba of something many of us have long suspected that Msunduzi insiders, staff and councillors even, are helping people cheat the system by tampering with their meters.

The irony is that the more people tamper, the less the city will be able to afford to pay these staff members or maintain the infrastructure of the very city they and their families live in.

A very worrying aspect of what Mapholoba said at council last week was that there was tampering with either electricity or water — or both — at approximately 70% of the homes they visited.

Under these circumstances it becomes clear why the city wanted their 21,49% increase. But, it would have been unfair on those of us who pay what we owe on time and leave our meters alone.