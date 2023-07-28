Our Viewpoint | City sewage spill

By Our Viewpoint

Non-profit organisation LifeLine, which offers vital counselling free of charge to anyone who finds themselves in a crisis, finds itself needing help.

The organisation which has assisted thousands of people cope with traumatic events is struggling to get the municipality to fix a blocked and overflowing sewerage line.

The line runs through its newly-acquired premises at 13 Princess Street and the organisation can’t move into the building because of the problem.

In response to its plight, Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said the municipality has set aside eight percent of this year’s budget for maintaining infrastructure.

However, he also said there is no definite time line for repairs.

While setting a budget is a step in the right direction, it is unacceptable for it to neglect such an important issue that directly impacts the wellbeing of residents.

The lack of time lines given raises serious questions about the municipality’s commitment to resolving the problem promptly.

What makes the situation worse is that Lifeline is supposed to be a safe haven for people seeking support during their tough times.

The presence of sewage can have emotional and psychological impacts on already vulnerable people.

It has the potential to make them feel worse and could put them off going there.

Public health and safety should be the municipality’s top priority.

The situation is concerning and poses significant health and environmental risks to the broader community.

A sewage spill of this magnitude can lead to the spread of diseases, water contamination and property damage.

With the problem having persisted since March, it’s time for committed and effective intervention to repair the problem and clean up the mess.

Pronto.

Like our residents all over the city, the caring people at Lifeline deserve so much more.