Our Viewpoint | City streetlights

Msunduzi Municipality wants to authorise R35 million for external service providers to replace the old steel streetlight poles in the CBD and the surrounding main roads, and a further R25 million for the unplanned budget for attending to emergency repairs of light faults due to theft and vandalism or load shedding.

This was highlighted in a council report which also spoke about the challenges posed to electricity infrastructure by theft and vandalism.

It outlined several recommendations to address these issues.

It is crucial for the city to take steps to protect its infrastructure and ensure the reliability of essential services.

The municipality should consider strengthening its in-house department to deal with issues related to streetlights, because it is an ongoing issue that will always need attention.

While external service providers can be efficient for specific projects, they often come at a higher cost.

Over time, these costs can add up. Investing in an in-house team can lead to cost savings in the long run as it allows for more direct control and management of resources.

In addition, building an in-house team for streetlight infrastructure replacement could offer greater sustainability

A dedicated team with local knowledge can respond more rapidly to issues, reducing downtime and costs associated with emergency repairs.

Having an internal team provides greater flexibility in addressing the specific needs of the municipality.

They can prioritise maintenance and replacement projects based on needs and the severity of the issue, without having to rely on external providers who may have a broader range of clients.

It’s important for the municipality to strike a balance between using external service providers for specialised work, and developing internal expertise for ongoing maintenance.

This can help in addressing the immediate issues while also building a cost-effective, and locally controlled solution for the long term.