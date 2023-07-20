Our Viewpoint | City’s football club sponsorship

By Our Viewpoint

Ratepayers and residents in the city are understandably concerned that Msunduzi is keen on a partnership between itself and football club Royal AM following Maritzburg United’s humiliating relegation.

Against the background of the city’s ruinous state, a R27 million sponsorship of a football club is a nice to have, not a necessity.

At last look, Msunduzi still owes both Umgeni Water and Eskom a considerable amount of money. It is not incorrect to say it’s on its knees in some areas in terms of the provision of services.

Think of areas without access to clean water water for months and even years. Residents raise their deep concerns on a daily basis.

In the City’s documents presented at a special council meeting yesterday, it said that the partnership with Maritzburg United “boasted gross multimedia exposure to the value of R55,2 million per season” and that they expect a partnership agreement with Royal AM football club to provide a similar level of exposure.

This is indeed an impressive figure. So, the investment of R9 million per annum, has great returns in this alone.

But, how does this multimedia exposure really help the city with its bread-and-butter needs. Will multimedia exposure assist in fixing substations?

Will it help in terms of paying off the massive debt the city owes? Will it help to keep the streets clean and our infrastructure ticking over?

Other benefits frankly read like a thumb-suck of buzz words: A “positive economic benefit to the city” (no rand value attached); “City marketing and branding, including local, national and international exposure; youth development; corporate social investments; club performance and social cohesion; and business strategy and long-term sustainability”.

Perhaps one day when there is more order and financial freedom in the hallowed halls of city hall this will be a luxury we can explore properly. For now, it is one we can ill-afford.