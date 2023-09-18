Our Viewpoint | City’s sewage crisis

By Witness Reporter

The Mountain Rise cemetery appears to be the latest victim of an ongoing sewage problem within the city.

The Witness last week reported on resident Dr Keith Wimble’s upsetting discovery of sewage running over his wife’s grave.

His experience echoed similar frustrations from residents who, due to the lack of upkeep of the cemetery, have not been able to visit and tend to their loved one’s graves due to the overgrown grass and criminal activity the neglect encourages.

This latest cemetery sewage emanates from a greater issue of sewage spills that have been plaguing different parts of the city in recent months.

Over the past two months, we have reported on an increasing amount of sewage-related blockages and spills around the CBD and in residential areas.

In July, The Witness reported on a major sewage spill in Princess Street, that affected many businesses, including LifeLine, posing a health hazard for workers and residents in the area.

Last month, we reported on multiple sewage blockages stinking out many residential areas, some for as long as three weeks, including the northern areas, as well as Hayfields and Lincoln Meade.

This reporting preceded the announcement earlier this month that Msunduzi Municipality is pursuing the idea of buying back and taking over operating the Darvill Wastewater Works from uMngeni-uThukela Water.

This was met with concern and criticism as to how the city is going to effectively manage the treatment plan. If it cannot keep sewage off our streets, how can we rest assured our water sources will remain uncontaminated?

We cannot let these sewage-related issues continue to spill into every aspect of life, work, home and even our cherished links to the past.

We implore the city to attend to the existing sewage infrastructure and issues before considering taking over the task and financing of processing and treating the city’s wastewater.